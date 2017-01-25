Trump In, Obama Out

25 Jan

Michelle Reilly

News Editor

picture1On Friday, January 20th, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony, as Barack Obama’s eight-year term came to a close. At the age of 70, Trump is officially the oldest president in history. He is also the first president to have never served in the military or in public office.

The day was filled with events, starting with a church service in the morning that was succeeded by a coffee date at the White House with former President Obama. The actual swearing in service took place between 11 and noon in which President Trump addressed the crowd. During this time, he tried to appeal to everyone.

“From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” Trump states. He also made a promise that he will get the work done that all politicians have failed to do. “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down,” he continues. While those were hopeful words, the new president was not exactly met with open arms.

A number of singers refused to perform at the inauguration, whereas in years past at Obama’s ceremonies, performances have included big names such as Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Usher, Kelly Clarkson and Shakira, to name a few. This year, however, was different. The national anthem was performed by Jackie Evancho, who was the runner up on a season of America’s Got Talent. The other performers included Toby Keith, Big & Rich, and 3 Doors Down. While all recognizable performers, they were definitely not household names like Beyoncé or the others that performed for former President Obama.

Another problem the new president faced was the support from the people. The New York Times and other media outlets are reporting that the crowd seemed much smaller than the 1.8 million that showed up back in 2009 when Barack Obama was sworn in. That didn’t seem to get President Trump down though. He kept strong and continued campaigning in his speech.

“We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again,” President Trump declares.

Trump’s presidency also signifies the Republican Party gaining control for the first time since George W. Bush left office in 2008. The power shift is something of uncertainty in Washington over what Supreme Court justices will be appointed and other officials that Trump will have to appoint.

Women’s March Spreads from Washington to All 50 States

25 Jan

Michelle Reilly

News Editor

Donald Trump didn’t exactly get welcomed with open arms when he took office last weekend. Instead, he was met with protests nationwide, most of them violent, while one group decided to take a different approach. The Women’s March on Washington took place the day after Trump’s inauguration, Saturday, January 21. While called the “Women’s March”, men showed up to support their wives, sisters, mothers, and daughters too. This particular protest was one that was aimed at peace and positivity, by rallying people together to encourage change. Even though it was dubbed, “Women’s March on Washington”, the event got so much attention, that it spread across the country.picture1

According to their website, “Women’s March Global invited individuals and organizations committed to equality, diversity, and inclusion and those who understand women’s rights as human rights to join our local coalitions of marchers in representing the rights and voices of progressive people around the world.”

The reason for the march is a result from statements and promises Trump made throughout his campaign that to millions of people, threatened women’s rights, immigration reform, health care reform, environmental protection, LGBTQ rights, racial justice, freedom of religion, and workers’ rights.

There were reportedly an estimated 400,000 people that showed up to march in New York City, 250,000 in Chicago, over 100,000 in Los Angeles, more than 90,000 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and 60,000 in Atlanta, just to name a few of the cities that participated.

The march drew several celebrities as well, with actresses Kerry Washington, America Ferrera and Ashley Judd giving speeches that inspired everyone to keep fighting and that they would be right there alongside them.

And the fight is not over yet, it is only just beginning. If you go to www.womensmarch.com, you will see that the organization has a campaign plan of 10 actions over the course of 100 days. So far, there is just the first action listed that pleads with Americans to write a postcard to their Senators about what matters to them most and how they plan on continuing the fight for it in the future. The website provided printable postcards available to download, or you can get your own.

 

Men’s Basketball Starts New Streak with Win over Dominican

25 Jan

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The 19th-ranked Benedictine Men’s Basketball team defeated Dominican University 79-54 on Tuesday night at the Rice Center. The conference victory helped rebound the Eagles as they dropped their last conference matchup against CUW last week to break a 34 game NACC conference win streak. The win over Dominican also gave the Eagles double-digit conference wins with their tenth NACC victory this season.

“Great win after a tough loss Saturday,” said Head Coach Keith Bunkenburg, “But we still have a long way to go.”

Eagles Guard Brayden Olsen soars for an easy layup as Eagles handle Dominican 79-54.

The Eagles down 5-4 early in the contest, went on an 11-0 run sparked by back to back and ones and capped off by an easy fast break layup by Junior Guard Brayden Olsen with 14:48 left in the first half. The Eagles didn’t look back as they continually attacked the paint, drawing fouls and getting layups.

An athletic and one by Senior Guard Tahron Harvey was one of the highlights of the first half to give the Eagles a 16 point lead with 8:31 left in the half. A steal and layup by Senior Guard Michael Blaszczyk increased the Eagles lead to 34-14 with just over four minutes left in the half. The Eagles went into the half with a 43-18 lead.

The Eagles started slow in the second half surrendering a 7-0 run to the Dominican offense, but they quickly matched Dominican with a 6-0 run of their own. Benedictine dominated the rest of the half as they lead by as many as 32 points and finished the game with a 79-54 victory.

“My teammates did a good job setting me up today,” said Senior Forward Adam Reynolds who led the team with 22 points, “My guys helped me a lot to get open and it was a good team win for us.”

The Eagles will play their next game Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Rice Center against NACC opponent MSOE.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Why Sports Are Amazing

25 Jan

Daniel Dalenberg

Staff Writer

Monday, January 9, an all-time classic College Football National Championship unfolded before America’s eyes.  The Clemson Tigers faced off with the Alabama Crimson Tide, in a rematch of last years’ National Championship game, in which Alabama won in dramatic fashion.  Clemson had their hearts set on redemption and it would all come to fruition.  After Alabama scored a touchdown to go up three, with two minutes remaining, Clemson got the ball back with a chance to tie or win the game.  A two minute drill for the National Championship.  Facing a historic Alabama defense, Clemson made big play after big play.  On first and goal from the two yard line with six seconds left, the National Championship would be decided on one play.  Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson found Wide Receiver Hunter Renfroe in the endzone with one second left to win the National Championship game.  Although the actual game was fantastic, the story behind it is what makes it that much more incredible.  A team seeking redemption.  A team desperately trying to give their fans a national championship after a 35 year drought.  They succeeded and in dramatic fashion.

After this game, I began to look back on the past year and I can’t help but think of how lucky we are as fans.  2016 gave us Peyton Manning riding off into the sunset by winning a Super Bowl in his final game.  It gave us Lebron and the Cavs overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors to bring Cleveland a long awaited championship, in an amazing game seven.  It gave us a buzzer beater to win the College Basketball National Championship for Villanova.  It gave us the Cubs winning their first World Series in 108 years, by winning a classic game seven.  Like I said earlier, it isn’t the actual games that make these stories what they are.  It’s the people.  The communities.  The fans who live and die by every shot, every snap and every pitch.  The sons hugging their dads in triumph after a big win.  The common person who goes to work the next day, a little happier because their team won last night.  The athletes and coaches who have spent almost their whole lives chasing a dream and achieving it.  Sports are the best reality TV.  The emotions are real.  The storylines are real. Most importantly, the people are real.  Everything you see is authentic human emotion and that’s pretty awesome.

In a time where we all seem so divided, sports bring us together.  When you are a fan of a team, you are part of a community that does not care who you voted for or what you do for a living.  We are all fans.  Celebrating wins and mourning losses together, like you’ve known each other forever.  Sports are family.

This past year I witnessed all time classic games with my best friends, my family and every sports fan.  Through it all, the highs, the lows, the heart breaks and the triumphs.  Whether I was jumping up and down in celebration or gripped with disbelief, it was all worth it.  So, no matter what 2017 brings us, sports will always be there as an escape from the seriousness of life, and I think that is something we all can appreciate.

Self-Acceptance

25 Jan

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

*This article contains inappropriate language*

I have some advice to share with anyone who has ever felt unhappy with themselves.

If you feel insecure about yourself, cut yourself a break. Don’t destroy your confidence over things that make you, you.  As weird and conceited as this might sound, you have to fall in love with yourself.

Yes, you heard me right. Love yourself for everything that you are: your personality, your taste in music, your intelligence, your body, your lame jokes. Every. Little. Thing. There is only one you in this world so you might as well like yourself, at least a little.

I’ve read so many articles about self-acceptance and how we should love ourselves no matter what we look like. And I completely agree, we should love ourselves for everything that we are, we should embrace the skin we’re in and jump for joy when we look in the mirror. Sounds easy right? Well, not exactly.

All my life, I’ve been a petite shape and everyone would tease me about how small I was, but I didn’t mind it because I liked being petite. I ate what I wanted, when I wanted and gave it no thought. But I learned the hard way that your metabolism slows down the older you get. I’m only 21 so I thought my metabolism would last at least a few more years! But boy, was I wrong.

In the last five months, I noticed a change in the way I felt about myself. I no longer looked in the mirror with the beaming confidence that I was used to. I took a longer time to get ready in the morning because I was trying to figure out what clothes were going to hide my new curves.

I’m entering a new journey of self-acceptance and it’s not as easy as people might think.

I’m also learning the real meaning of self-acceptance because I had to constantly remind myself, “I’m not that big”, “I’m still pretty”, and “This still fits”. Needless to say, my self-esteem was lower than it had ever been. I didn’t feel pretty anymore because I wasn’t skinny anymore. Even when I looked at my face in a small mirror, I still saw my weight gain. I couldn’t escape it.

My boyfriend has been so supportive through every tear I’ve shed, every pound I’ve lost and gained, loving me no matter what I look like and telling me I’m beautiful in every way.

That’s one of the main reasons why I’m working on loving myself again, I want to be his confident and bad ass girlfriend that can do anything she puts her mind to. So after everything I’ve gone through in the last five months, I am getting back up, dusting myself off, and committing to being fit and happy.

My goal is no longer to be “skinny” but to be healthy on the inside, no matter what size I am and a healthy body will naturally follow. But as long as I feel healthy, I’m in no rush to look the part. I am learning to love myself no matter what I eat.

This week, I am beginning the third week of a 12-week program created by Kayla Itsines. She is a personal trainer that millions of women have tested and loved. This program is helping me to eat healthy and stay active and I am so happy I discovered it because in these past few weeks, I noticed my confidence slowly building back up. It’s definitely not 100% there yet, but it will be. In fact, I’ve even begun to love my curves!

The saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover” may be cliché, but it is 100% true. Magazines and social media has built up this standard image of beauty that one must be skinny in order to be beautiful. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Beauty comes from the inside.

It doesn’t just take a work-out program to learn how to love yourself, it’s a never ending journey that starts from within you. You are always changing whether you realize it or not, you like different things, you meet new people, and you begin new adventures and the self-loving journey plays a big role in all of that.

You’re going to have days where you don’t like yourself very much or you don’t want to look in the mirror but it’s important to take that step forward and realize you’re a better person because of who you are. You have to continue your journey of self-love and you will know how great you are.

I hope my story has helped you realize how awesome you are and to take a step back once in a while and appreciate the good things around you. Don’t worry about the little things or how you look! Whatever it takes, just be happy.

Now go out there and kick ass.

 

 

 

The Royal Peach Palette by Kylie Jenner

25 Jan

Scene Editor

Jacqueline Gorr

Palette review, photos and swatches

Kylie Jenner’s brand new eyeshadow palette called The Royal Peach Palette came out on January 12, 2016. This is her first eyeshadow palette of the year but is her fourth palette in her collection.

This collection includes 12 eyeshadow shades and, unlike her other three palettes, this one includes a mirror and brush. The type of brush that is included is a blending brush which is good for mixing colors together on the eye or blending colors into the crease. The eyeshadow colors are vert pigmented and are easy to apply. The palette is mixed with matte shades and sparkly shades.

For the matte shades you don’t need has much product on the brush to put on the lid, but with the sparkly shades you need more product on the brush in order to get that bold color on the eye. The colors in this palette are peachy tones with some cool tones such as royal blue, and lilac. Listed below will be a few descriptions of some of the colors in this palette.

Sorbet: Creamy orange with a matte finish. This shade is good for the crease and lasts awhile on the lid.

picture1

Peachy: Bold medium orange with a matte finish. This color is highly pigmented and completes that peachy look.

picture2

Queen Bee: Bright medium copper. This is one of the metallic shades that is easily blendable on  the eye and makes your eyes pop.

pictur3

Crush: This color is a coral-red with a satin finish. It has a very soft texture to it which makes it easily blendable. There is always a coral color in any palette that has peachy tones.

picture4

This palette sold out in four minutes when it was released. The palette retails for 45 dollars and you can only get it on kyliecosmetics.com.

picture5

Reading Between the Lies: Identifying Fake News and Erroneous Reporting

25 Jan

Omair Ali

This is an example of a fake news article on a fake news website that received millions of hits after being spread rapidly via social media. Courtesy of ABCNews.com.co.

Perspectives Editor

Whether it’s watching a friends’ Snapchat Story or the late-night news, many of us seek to learn novel information on a daily basis. Yet, it is sometimes difficult to determine the legitimacy of each news item because we might assume that a published story is true, or we might believe that we do not have sufficient expertise to validate the news. As a consequence, we are prone to believing fake or misleading news, which is a frustrating reality. But since we live in a world where lies can slip through eyes of the overwhelmed fact checkers as well as our own confirmation bias, we have to take responsibility for the search of the truth by exercising more scrutiny.

It is clear that fake news, in all its forms— yellow journalism, propaganda, hoaxes, satire, conspiracies, and the like— can spread like wildfire as a result of the popularity of news feeds on social media websites as well as instantaneous media sharing. Fake news, misleading reports, and instances of “truth bending” were quite evident throughout the election cycle, especially now with the ongoing clash between the mainstream media and the freshly-inaugurated Trump administration.

The ongoing clashes between the media and Trump, and media outlets of both sides of the political spectrum have escalated the problem of erroneous journalism and information sharing. For instance, there were many publications during the election that appeared to deliberately disparage Donald Trump or his supporters– sometimes backed by facts and reasoning, sometimes not. There have also been many other political scandals, such as Trump’s alleged relations with Russia and the Democratic National Convention email fiasco, where media sycophants and pundits alike defended or attacked the reputation of certain political parties. As an independent voter, I found it frustrating to see the apparent biases– and sometimes misleading reports– on both sides of the political spectrum.

On the other hand, President Trump is also no stranger to criticisms and controversy regarding the validity of his public statements. During the press briefing after President Trump’s inauguration, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer attacked the media for inaccurate reporting of the size of the inaugural, but has since been confirmed to have been lying by many media outlets including the Washington Post. In a recent interview hosted on NBC’s Meet the Press, President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway stated that press secretary Sean Spicer offered “alternative facts” regarding the size of the crowd during the inaugural ceremony. Many, including myself, wonder if a trend of “alternative facts” will continue throughout Trump’s presidency, as this would become decreasingly tolerable.

It is important to be aware that fake or misleading news doesn’t always necessarily come from unknown, third party sources: they can come from even the most reliable of sources. Sometimes news providers’ fact checkers and journalist fail to correctly validate articles, often due to falling victim to their own confirmation bias. A blatant instance of failed fact checking and consequential media backlash was the publication of A Rape on Campus by former Rolling Stone (also the article’s publisher) writer Sabrina Erdely, which was the false story of rape at University of Virginia in 2014. The story, when it was assumed to be true, was thought to provide significant revelations about the possibility of a rape culture on college campuses. However, the journalist that had published the story failed to exercise proper, investigative fact-checking techniques and the story was proven to be false. This was one of the most memorable stories because of the impact it had on me after reading it but also because it was completely upsetting to be completely deceived. Since then, I have become warier of falsehoods in seemingly-credible articles.

When reading novel information in an article, everyone must exercise caution before confirming the legitimacy of the article. FactCheck.org, one of the leading organizations in checking claims made by individuals and news sources, provides a fool-proof protocol by which anyone can judge the legitimacy of news reported by an online media outlet. They advise readers to:

  • Determine the purpose or intentions of the news provider, which can often be found on the source-in-question’s “About Us” page.
  • Read the actual article instead of solely relying on the headline to gain knowledge; pay attention to quotes and the manner in which the author is reporting the news
  • See if the author can be identified as a real person— not someone who is withholding his identity– and then check their credentials.
  • Evaluate the sources cited if they are provided.
  • Check the publish date of the article or sources to learn more information of its context

While these may seem like very simple techniques to weed out fake news articles from truthful ones, these methods will help spot fake news.

My criticism of news providers should not be seen as an attack on the media or any individuals for their efforts to share information with the public. But when our news providers and public representatives fail to maintain a strong sense of integrity in truth telling, then we have much less reason to acknowledge or be supportive of their efforts. And this lack of integrity does not appear to fall on one side of the political spectrum or the other, but both in many cases. In the political realm, fake or misleading news is a dangerous yet advantageous tool by which voters can be influenced. This is a direct consequence of the human tendency to have confirmation bias, which happens when we readily believe anything we are predisposed to believe, but firmly deny anything that does not match our beliefs. Blatant media bias and misleading reports will only continue to encourage the tension that currently between opposing political groups.

Because the lingering threat of fake news exists on social media feeds and even on national news networks, don’t wholeheartedly accept news just because it sounds right or fits— evaluate the source properly, read other articles that report on the same matter, and then make the least-biased decision possible on the accuracy and credibility of the news in question.

