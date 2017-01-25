Michelle Reilly
News Editor
On Friday, January 20th, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony, as Barack Obama’s eight-year term came to a close. At the age of 70, Trump is officially the oldest president in history. He is also the first president to have never served in the military or in public office.
The day was filled with events, starting with a church service in the morning that was succeeded by a coffee date at the White House with former President Obama. The actual swearing in service took place between 11 and noon in which President Trump addressed the crowd. During this time, he tried to appeal to everyone.
“From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” Trump states. He also made a promise that he will get the work done that all politicians have failed to do. “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down,” he continues. While those were hopeful words, the new president was not exactly met with open arms.
A number of singers refused to perform at the inauguration, whereas in years past at Obama’s ceremonies, performances have included big names such as Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Usher, Kelly Clarkson and Shakira, to name a few. This year, however, was different. The national anthem was performed by Jackie Evancho, who was the runner up on a season of America’s Got Talent. The other performers included Toby Keith, Big & Rich, and 3 Doors Down. While all recognizable performers, they were definitely not household names like Beyoncé or the others that performed for former President Obama.
Another problem the new president faced was the support from the people. The New York Times and other media outlets are reporting that the crowd seemed much smaller than the 1.8 million that showed up back in 2009 when Barack Obama was sworn in. That didn’t seem to get President Trump down though. He kept strong and continued campaigning in his speech.
“We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again,” President Trump declares.
Trump’s presidency also signifies the Republican Party gaining control for the first time since George W. Bush left office in 2008. The power shift is something of uncertainty in Washington over what Supreme Court justices will be appointed and other officials that Trump will have to appoint.