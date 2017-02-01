A Guide to Super Bowl LI

This Sunday, America will gather around the TV to watch the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons battle for the Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LI.  Year in and year out, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest TV events of the year, so chances are, football fan or not, you will be watching the big game.  Whether you’ll be watching for the commercials, the halftime show or the actual game, here are the things you need to know about Super Bowl LI.

  1. The Patriots versus Rodger Goodell: Possibly the biggest storyline going into the Super Bowl is the Patriots versus NFL Commissioner, Rodger Goodell.  The quarrel began due to the infamous “Deflategate.”  Deflategate began when evidence arose that the Patriots used footballs that were not up to NFL inflation standards in the 2015 AFC Championship game.  The Patriots were stripped of draft picks and fined that year.  But the question that remained was if Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady was involved in the deflation.  Although he denied any involvement, according to NFL.com, an “independent investigator Ted Wells found that it was ‘more probable than not’ that Brady was ‘at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities.’” Therefore, Goodell and the NFL issued Brady a four game suspension for the next season.  Then the NFLPA filed an appeal of Tom Brady’s suspension on his behalf.  The appeal was ultimately successful, nullifying Brady’s suspension for the 2015-2016 season.  The NFL took the case to an appeals court in which the previous decision to nullify Brady’s suspension was revoked.  Leading to Brady being suspended the first four games of this season.  This incident has left tons of bad blood between the Patriots and the NFL.  So, many Brady and Patriots supporters look forward to the possibility of Goodell having to hand off the Lombardi trophy to Brady if the Patriots do win.
  2. The Patriots pedigree versus the Falcons pedigree: If you know anything about football, you probably know the Patriots are consistently one of the NFL’s best teams.  This year the Patriots will make the trip to their ninth Super Bowl in franchise history, while looking to win their fifth.  On the other hand, the Falcons have only made one previous Super Bowl appearance in 1998, in which they lost to the Denver Broncos.
  3. The Falcons offense: The Falcons offense has been historically good this year, led by MVP candidate Matt Ryan. According to ESPN, Ryan finished the season with 4944 yards, 38 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Along with Ryan, the Falcons come equipped with one of the NFL’s most dominant Wide Receivers in Julio Jones.  However, the passing attack is one of the most evenly spread out in league history. The Falcons had an NFL record 13 different players catch a touchdown pass this year. According to NFL.com, the Falcons were second in the league in total offense during the regular season. Atlanta has kept the offense rolling in the playoffs as well scoring 80 points in its two playoff games.
  4. Patriots defense: Yes, the Patriots are most known for a consistently prolific offense, led by future Hall of Fame and arguably the greatest Quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.  But, Super Bowl LI could very well fall on the shoulders of the Patriots defense.  According to NFL.com, the Patriots rank eighth in total defense this season.  If this defense can slow down the Falcons, the Patriots should have a good chance to win.
  5. Falcons defense: A common phrase in football is defense wins championships.  Unfortunately for the Falcons, they had the 25th ranked defense in the league during the regular season.  For that reason, stopping the fourth ranked Patriots offense will be a tall task.  Although the Falcons defense had a rough regular season, they did just hold the scorching hot Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to 21 points in the NFC Championship game. Can they do the same against the Patriots?

Verdict: Both teams have incredible offenses, that should make for a fun game to watch.  But, Super Bowl LI seems like it will hang in the balance of the defenses.  It’s a cliché way to predict the outcome, but whichever team wins the turnover battle, and gives its offense more opportunities to score should prevail.  Wherever you will be watching, enjoy Super Bowl LI.  Hopefully the game can give us more drama than the Budweiser commercials.

Benedictine Falls Under the Spell of Hypnosis

There are people out there that are a bit skeptical about the ways of hypnosis and whether or not it is real. This past week, hypnotist Frederick Winters paid the students of Benedictine a visit and made the audience believe in something that is beyond amazing. Winters was not always a hypnotist; he began his young life as a psychology major while he was a student at Northwestern University. He recalls the story of how he went to see a hypnotist one Halloween night at his alma mater.

“It just blew me away, seeing this hypnotist come in, watching my friends get hypnotized, and seeing the audience become mesmerized,” Winters recalls his first experience with hypnosis. Seeing what this man could do to a few group of students, he knew that he wanted to be a part of the action and become a hypnotist himself. “I went up to the man after the show and I asked him if he could teach me and so he did.”

Once the show began, a dozen students volunteered themselves to become the next victims of Winters’ hypnosis show. Once they were all hypnotized, Frederick made the students do things that they could never imagine themselves doing in real life. Some of these things included acting as if the audience members were part of a petting zoo, having shoes become their cell phones, and acting as if they were each 250 years old while dancing.

Students Samantha Tikalsky and Mutaz Abdin took a chance to see what being hypnotized really felt like.

“It felt like I was really in a deep sleep, kind of like in a trance. I also felt like I had concrete poured all over me,” said Tikalsky while describing her hypnosis experience.

“It felt like I didn’t have control over my body, but at the same time I did,” said Mutaz.

Some of the things that the volunteers do can get really crazy, but according to Winters, that is his favorite part.

“I love getting to perform in front of crowds to show them the sort of things that hypnosis can do to a person. The act of getting a person to go from a conscious state of mind to a completely different and altered state of mind and seeing all of the fun that we can have throughout the show.”

While the students were in a state of hypnosis, they did start to recall some of their strange behavior afterwards.

“I remember running out into the crowd and yelling that aliens were attacking the campus, but there weren’t any aliens,” recalled Tikalsky.

“I remember putting sunscreen on myself and tasting ice cream that was so delicious,” stated Abdin.

The show was a big hit for audience members and the Programming Board hopes to bring in more fun events for the students throughout the rest of the semester. So make sure you are on the lookout for more events coming up if you missed out on this one!

 

Intramural Indoor Soccer Coming Soon

Starting February 12th, there will be an indoor intramural 3 vs. 3 soccer league held every Sunday evening for three weeks.  The league will run from February 12th-26th beginning at 6:30 pm in the Rice Center Gym. Feel free to organize your own team, whether it be all-male, all-female, or coed, it doesn’t matter. The only rule is that each team must have 3 or more to compete. If you are interested and are either by yourself or just a partial team, you can sign up as a free agent or partial team. You will then be placed to make a team complete. Make sure you sign up by February 8th at www.ben.edu/FitCenter and remember it is FREE for all current Benedictine students! You can also follow the fitness center on Facebook and Twitter for updates on the league at @BenUFitCenter.

 

Women’s Basketball Defense Dominates Dominican

The Benedictine Women’s basketball team defeated Dominican University 61-50 at the Rice Center on Tuesday night. The win marked the team’s eleventh NACC conference victory and their fifteenth overall.

“Not the prettiest game of basketball we’ve ever played,” Head Coach Charlie Averkamp said, “But a great team win. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of different people.”

Benedictine played well against Dominican early taking an 8-6 lead off of a three-pointer by Junior Guard Venita Parsons with 2:10 left in the first quarter. The Eagles would not lose the lead for the rest of the contest as another three point shot, this time by Junior Guard Roxanna Gaddis pushed the score to 11-8 to end the half. A 7-0 run by the Eagles in the second quarter extended their lead to 24-12 before finishing the half with a 24-16 lead.

Dominican kept it close in the third quarter, but a 5-0 run by the Eagles to end the quarter gave the Eagles a 41-27 lead their largest lead of the game. Dominican came as close as eight points during the fourth quarter but the Eagles were able to maintain the lead and the 61-50 victory.

Benedictine’s defense dominated in the performance, forcing 23 turnovers while also holding Dominican to the lowest shooting percentage against the Eagles this season. The Eagles were also able to turn the 23 turnovers into 19 points during the game.

“Our team defense was good today,” Sophomore Guard Casey Williams said, “They had some big girls, so if you’re not on the shooter and they put it on the floor you can get the ball and some steals.”

The Women will play their next game on Wednesday night at seven when NACC Conference member Rockford comes to the Rice Center.

Film Review: La La Land

*This review contains SPOILERS*

If you have not seen La La Land yet, I suggest you do not read this review as I will be discussing the plot as well as the ending. Thanks!

La La Land may be the first movie I’ve seen in a while that reeled me in instantly and kept me immersed in the story until the very end. With its 128-minute runtime, this film is one of the rare films that succeed on every level: character development, cinematography, great story, and everything in between. I’ve seen this film in theaters twice since it came out. Yes, I paid to see this movie again and trust me, it will not be the last. This film is personally my new all-time favorite movie and I’ll tell you why.

La La Land came to select theaters on December 9th, 2016 and was widely released on December 16th. Gosling and Stone star as two struggling artists, Seb and Mia, seeking to fulfill their dreams in the City of Dreams (or broken dreams) also known as Los Angeles, and after suffering quite a few failed meet cutes, fall in love, and are ultimately faced with the decision of choosing between following their dreams or following true love, proving to be a successful 14-Oscar-nomination masterpiece.

Writer-director Damien Chazelle does an amazing job of telling us the story of Seb and Mia’s dreams, heartache, and struggling adventure through his use of technicolored fantasies.

However, their heart wrenching love affair isn’t just that, as this film appeals to audiences of all ages, ranging from the classic Singin’ in the Rain feeling to it as well as the theme of whimsy and imagination for younger viewers that runs much deeper than a love story.

Gosling and Stone are truly the heart and soul of La La Land as their portrayal of Sebastian and Mia is what truly breathes life into this eccentric film.

Stone’s portrayal of Mia is intelligent, mysterious, and benevolent, yet fiercely ambitious in her own way. I have never seen this side of Stone in her previous roles as she has played several roles as the “sweet, clumsy dork” until now, where she gets the chance to show off her wide variety of emotional performances. Mia’s dream is to become a successful actress and is shown auditioning for multiple roles and being rejected multiple times which ultimately breaks her down after being rejected for the last time at her play. Mia’s most shining and vulnerable moment in La La Land, where she is auditioning for an upcoming movie that will be the spark in her career that she needs, is one of her most crowning moments in the film because of her relatable reactions and emotions really help the audience understand Mia’s struggles and actually root for her and hope she earns the role she’s been dreaming of.

On the same hand, Gosling’s portrayal of Seb is charming, adventurous, and down to earth, and like Mia, is fiercely ambitious which is exactly what draws he and Mia together. In the beginning of the film, Seb, is forced to play classic Christmas music in order to keep his job, rather than play what he wants, Jazz music. Seb’s dream is to open up a Jazz club that celebrates pure Jazz music, which twists into the breaking point of he and Mia’s relationship in the middle of the movie when he accepts an offer from his old friend, Keith (John Legend), to play piano in his band for money, that Mia considers to be the price of his soul. Gosling truly does a wonderful job of developing his character, showing the stages of Seb’s struggles and decisions. Seb’s best moment in the film is where he is telling Mia to chase her dreams, after she finished her big audition that would win her her debut role that would eventually rise her to fame. He puts his feelings and his pride to the side and truly becomes that last push that Mia needs and maybe, what he needed as well.

The cinematography for this film is phenomenal, whether it’s capturing a simple street scene or creating a pure, magical experience in the Planetarium. The editing, angles, and technicolor burst from the screen to make the film even more memorable, really creating and capturing the magic of Chazelle’s “follow your dreams” theme.

What I appreciate the most about La La Land is the music. Along with the cinematography capturing the magic of the theme, Justin Hurwitz really captures the magic with his creation of La La Land‘s jazzy and whimsical music. It’s not only catchy, but almost the whole soundtrack is telling you about Sebastian and Mia’s true emotions and intentions—if you really listen to it—which truly is the best part.

If I have any criticism for the movie, it’s that Gosling and Stone don’t exactly have the best voices I’ve ever heard. But this can easily be ignored if you’re not analyzing their voices down to the last note, which I doubt many people are able to do when they watch this movie.

Now let’s talk about the ending. The last 10 minutes of this film broke. My. Heart. I’ve honestly never felt so emotionally stunted at the end of a movie before.

5 years after Mia’s breakthrough audition, Mia is shown walking into the same café she used to work at and is given a coffee on the house, (like she did for another actress in the beginning of the movie) and when she walks out, she rides off on a golf cart—again, like the same actress did from the beginning—implying that she is now the successful actress that she aspired to be.

The film then takes us to Mia’s big, beautiful home, where she meets her husband (NOT SEB) and their young daughter. Mia and her husband then have to rush out of the house to an event, leaving their daughter with a babysitter. After sitting in traffic for a few minutes and Mia stating how she did not miss that part from her younger years (the traffic), she asks her husband if he wants to just exit the highway and grab some dinner. He then says yes and they pull away.

The next scene shows Mia and her husband walking down the street (after dinner, I assume) and her husband noticing a nightclub that he wants to check out so he and Mia walk in. When Mia and her husband get upstairs, she sees the name of the bar that stops her heart…“Seb’s”. which is the name she suggested to Seb to be the name of his Jazz club near the beginning of the movie.

The camera then takes us through the club, showing us everything that Seb passionately talked about, including his most prized possession, a stool that once belonged to Hoagy Carmichael which proves that this is indeed Seb’s dream Jazz club.

Mia and her husband then sit down in the middle of the club to listen to the musicians play when Seb then gets on stage and immediately the world seems to stop when Mia and Seb make eye contact. Seb then begins to play the beautiful, familiar melody that Mia heard him play in the beginning and was drawn to. Here’s where things get real.

La La Land takes us through the whole story of Mia and Seb’s relationship, but this time, showing how their lives would’ve been if the world were a perfect place and they had no obstacles to keep them apart. The whole fantasy sequence shows Mia and Seb meeting and immediately kissing as if they knew they were going to be together, ignoring Keith, a full audience at Mia’s play, Mia and Seb having a child and living happily ever after.

However, what I noticed about this sequence was though everything seems perfect, Mia’s dream comes true, but not Seb’s. The sequence shows Mia in Paris and celebrating her rise to fame with Seb right by her side instead of following his own dreams. This is what truly captured the realism that Chazelle was trying to portray.

Through the technicolored pictures, he is trying to display to the audience that in a city where dreams come true, there must also be sacrifice to make those dreams come true, and even then, not everything will be perfect.

At the end of the fantasy sequence, the film returns to Mia and Seb’s gaze at each other, showing that they imagined the same thing together. Mia then claps with the audience, gets up with her husband, and begins to walk out. However, before our screen goes dark, Mia turns around to look at Seb who is already looking at her and smiles and he smiles back. And then, Mia walks out for the final time.

This truly broke my heart at first because I didn’t see the lesson that Chazelle was teaching me, I wanted Seb to run to Mia and confess his ever-lasting love for her and how he’s always loved her and to marry him and live happily ever after with him like he would in a fantasy. But he didn’t do that, he just watched her go as one would do in real life, because this is real life, not a fun, lighthearted musical that we wish it was.

La La Land truly made me question my life and wonder why I’m not going out and making my dreams come true—In a good way. Sometimes it’s easy to feel like we’re stuck in a rut when we do the same thing every day: wake up, go to school or work, come home, and do it all over again the next day and the next day and the next day. And this film is truly inspiring in a way that makes you want to jump off the couch and start doing what you love to do. But La La Land also keeps you grounded, knowing that following your dreams also comes with sacrifices and that you shouldn’t expect to land an Oscar-winning role or open up any clubs anytime soon. But it takes hard work and determination to make that possible.

Brilliant old school classic Hollywood kind of musical with a brilliant message and excellent portrayal of that message.

Thanks for reading.

 

Loyalty is Everything. However, Competence is Just a Bonus

Since the start of the new presidential term, only a few of Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have been vetted and approved by the Senate amidst scrutiny by Democrats and most of the nation. Senator Charles Schumer, the Democrat minority leader, shared that, “the president’s cabinet is a swamp Cabinet, full of billionaires and bankers that have conflicts of interest and ethical lapses as far as the eye can see” (The Atlantic). It seems that the president has managed to acquire several loyal subjects with deep pockets but lack the experience and the expertise to manage the departments they are expected to run. And those who have been nominated for Trump’s Cabinet are all Caucasian except for two, and only two women being selected.

The new cabinet selections are a significant change to Obama’s cabinet appointments in 2009, which consisted of people that had prior experience in government roles before being nominated for a cabinet position. Obama’s cabinet had diverse ethnic backgrounds which is something Americans look at considerably as they question whether they are being represented by the Cabinet members (NPR). Although I have concerns about Trump’s Cabinet nominations and what they will be bringing to the table, I am most concerned about who will become the head of the Department of Education.

Betsy DeVos, a billionaire philanthropist, is up for the position as the Secretary of Education, and it appears that her views rely on only one word: choice. She has used her influence (i.e. financial resources) to support public charter school and private school vouchers (New York Times). For those who don’t know, vouchers are like coupons that parents can use to transfer state dollars to send their kids to schools of their choice, private or religiously affiliated schools instead of the public school in their district. They’re supposed to be used by students from low-income families, have disabilities or families zoned in a failing public school.

One of the main reasons vouchers are controversial is due to the first Amendment and the Blaine Amendments present in many state constitutions prohibit public dollars from being spent on religious schools (Pew Research Center). DeVos’s position on allowing vouchers and favoring private, charter and/or religious schools makes it seem as though schools should be privatized and deprive lower-income students from attaining quality education from public schools while allowing for wealthy families to get a leg up. Wouldn’t this policy help the rich become richer and the poor become poorer?

Her views aside, she lacks the qualifications and the experience to be Secretary of Education. In her nomination hearing, she was lost in educational terminology and couldn’t even relate to the benefits of public education and student loans-the federal government is the highest contributor of these funds- her lack of knowledge of the department she is poised to run is a bit off putting. When questioned by Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, she “did not know the difference between growth, which measures how much students have learned over a given period, and proficiency, which measures how many students reach a targeted score;” and over the topic of guns in schools, she proposed that “some school officials should be allowed to carry guns on the premises to defend against grizzly bears” (New York Times). As a student, I’m a bit worried about the state of the future of my education and the wellbeing of other student’s education.

I fear that DeVos will not be able to understand the benefits of public education, especially in regards to its affordability. In theory, public schools provide children of any economic standing an opportunity to get a quality education without having to worry about hefty fees. To be given the freedom of choice for schools isn’t a bad thing, but the system of vouchers is being exploited by already affluent families to remove their kids from the public education system. It only further segregates kids from each other in terms of ethnicity, financial standing, and race. If all children deserve good quality education, then why is that only those who are well off can use the system to their advantage and leave the rest of us behind to deal with their selfishness? Taking state dollars away from public education will only hurt those who can’t afford to search for alternative schooling, and would cause an array of issues in many public schools that include: cutting various academic programs such as Fine Arts, lowering teacher salaries, and relying heavily on standardized tests for funding. The state funds being transferred away by wealthier families are hurting public school children and their families, as they are forced to pay high tuitions to send their kids to a school whose quality of education relies on how many students go there. The money that the government gives to public schools doesn’t just benefit one student: it affects all of them and provides funds for school materials needed to enhance learning.

By allowing vouchers to be transferred by wealthy parents to give their kids alternative schooling in the form of private, charter, and religious schools seems like overkill. Vouchers were meant to be reserved for low-income families and parents with special needs children, but instead they are being used by parents who can already afford such a luxury as being able to choose the school of which their child attends. The public education system isn’t perfect but it isn’t flawed to the point that we need to revamp and change the system all together. Instead of increase the availability of vouchers to parents, I hope she would fight to increase funding for public education. After all, if appointed, DeVos will be responsible for protecting and improving the education of all American children regardless of financial, religious, or ethnic background doesn’t matter. But instead, it seems like she is prioritizing one group of people over others. And in no way should ideas that support elitism while marginalizing other groups exist in a country that was built on the idea that everyone is created equal.

The Bird

The fast-paced, fabricated, and polarized political landscape of today makes it difficult to adequately assess our own political position. As we sift through the banter and jargon, often a simple story is all we need to elucidate the subtleties of our own moral compass. The following is a simple, yet raw and true story that confronts the grey zone between what is right and what is easy in an attempt to help us isolate and classify our political stances.

A small group of young men gather for their early morning run. The lines between dreams and reality are blurred with the morning fog. They are ready to embark on a new adventure when they spot a small bird lying on the ground nearby. There was something wrong with this bird.

As they moved closer, a rush of understanding ran through them. The bird was half crushed, with one of its wings outstretched and a body that was halfway crushed. But the bird lay there, still alive.

At first, there was sympathy for the dying bird, a heartfelt sorrow for the little creature. Then, there was a feeling of duty and to help the bird and end its pain, which was followed by a stark reality.

Though the sun still shined and the air still remained crisp, the beautifully cool breeze turned frigid. The promising anticipation for their new day turned bleak. At once, the rising spirits, the climbing atmosphere, the limitless freedoms of a boundless new day lay flat, befuddled. Stopped short. A small, half-lifeless bird lay helpless. And with it laid a decision that separated present from the future.

As the young men huddled around the bird, an uneasiness set in. The bird lay in misery, but now all it could do was wait. Resting now on the shoulders of the youth was a dilemma. Now the bird’s life lay in their hands. But the clock ticked, not for the bird, but for the men.

“We have to kill it.”

A heaviness seeped into their hearts and a silence overtook them. Who would kill it? With what and how? There was nothing that could desensitize the inconvenient realities. As moments passed by, a variety of possibilities ebbed secretly in and out of their thoughts. Perhaps killing the bird is not the right thing to do. Maybe nature should take its course. After all, they could not haste this decision and ignore their sentiments, for perhaps their hesitation revealed the truth. A standstill. Indecision and negligence threatened to poison the fresh air. A subtle fear crept in, and it was the quietness and delicate manner that it sept in that made it terrifying.

Perhaps, we’ll do nothing…”

The bird moved.

A short broken flitter of one-winged determination. A confused attempt to fly once more. A last-ditch effort to escape the painful shackles of a death that refuses to take hold. But it lay. Broken. Helpless. Pleading.

“Enough.”

One kid stepped up. Perhaps an unlikely one from the group. Nonetheless, weights were released from those around him.

“Someone has to do it.”

He put a woodchip on the bird’s head, took a deep breath, and crushed. Echoing was the humbling cringe from the surrounding young men, but it was done. Never came the solace of a good deed, nor the tension of a bad. Only the empowering reassurance of having made a decision.

 

 

