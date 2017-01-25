Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

*This article contains inappropriate language*

I have some advice to share with anyone who has ever felt unhappy with themselves.

If you feel insecure about yourself, cut yourself a break. Don’t destroy your confidence over things that make you, you. As weird and conceited as this might sound, you have to fall in love with yourself.

Yes, you heard me right. Love yourself for everything that you are: your personality, your taste in music, your intelligence, your body, your lame jokes. Every. Little. Thing. There is only one you in this world so you might as well like yourself, at least a little.

I’ve read so many articles about self-acceptance and how we should love ourselves no matter what we look like. And I completely agree, we should love ourselves for everything that we are, we should embrace the skin we’re in and jump for joy when we look in the mirror. Sounds easy right? Well, not exactly.

All my life, I’ve been a petite shape and everyone would tease me about how small I was, but I didn’t mind it because I liked being petite. I ate what I wanted, when I wanted and gave it no thought. But I learned the hard way that your metabolism slows down the older you get. I’m only 21 so I thought my metabolism would last at least a few more years! But boy, was I wrong.

In the last five months, I noticed a change in the way I felt about myself. I no longer looked in the mirror with the beaming confidence that I was used to. I took a longer time to get ready in the morning because I was trying to figure out what clothes were going to hide my new curves.

I’m entering a new journey of self-acceptance and it’s not as easy as people might think.

I’m also learning the real meaning of self-acceptance because I had to constantly remind myself, “I’m not that big”, “I’m still pretty”, and “This still fits”. Needless to say, my self-esteem was lower than it had ever been. I didn’t feel pretty anymore because I wasn’t skinny anymore. Even when I looked at my face in a small mirror, I still saw my weight gain. I couldn’t escape it.

My boyfriend has been so supportive through every tear I’ve shed, every pound I’ve lost and gained, loving me no matter what I look like and telling me I’m beautiful in every way.

That’s one of the main reasons why I’m working on loving myself again, I want to be his confident and bad ass girlfriend that can do anything she puts her mind to. So after everything I’ve gone through in the last five months, I am getting back up, dusting myself off, and committing to being fit and happy.

My goal is no longer to be “skinny” but to be healthy on the inside, no matter what size I am and a healthy body will naturally follow. But as long as I feel healthy, I’m in no rush to look the part. I am learning to love myself no matter what I eat.

This week, I am beginning the third week of a 12-week program created by Kayla Itsines. She is a personal trainer that millions of women have tested and loved. This program is helping me to eat healthy and stay active and I am so happy I discovered it because in these past few weeks, I noticed my confidence slowly building back up. It’s definitely not 100% there yet, but it will be. In fact, I’ve even begun to love my curves!

The saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover” may be cliché, but it is 100% true. Magazines and social media has built up this standard image of beauty that one must be skinny in order to be beautiful. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Beauty comes from the inside.

It doesn’t just take a work-out program to learn how to love yourself, it’s a never ending journey that starts from within you. You are always changing whether you realize it or not, you like different things, you meet new people, and you begin new adventures and the self-loving journey plays a big role in all of that.

You’re going to have days where you don’t like yourself very much or you don’t want to look in the mirror but it’s important to take that step forward and realize you’re a better person because of who you are. You have to continue your journey of self-love and you will know how great you are.

I hope my story has helped you realize how awesome you are and to take a step back once in a while and appreciate the good things around you. Don’t worry about the little things or how you look! Whatever it takes, just be happy.

Now go out there and kick ass.