18
Jan
Michelle Reilly
News Editor
Benedictine University and the College of DuPage teamed up in order to honor one of the most groundbreaking activists; Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday, January 16, the 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast was held in the Krasa cafeteria at 8 a.m. With help from Nicor Gas, the two colleges were able to help create scholarships for students in King’s honor. The event included musical performances from Tyisha Brown and Anthony Perry of COD, breakfast, an address from the keynote speaker, and concluded with the presentation of scholarships.
Dr. Ernest E. Gibson served as the keynote speaker and recalled stories of his time with Dr. King. He worked very closely with King throughout his career; helping him plan the Montgomery and Birmingham Campaigns, the Selma March and the March on Washington. Gibson also used this time to plead with the audience. “Remember the power of love is the ability to understand and have a mutual concern and respect for one another.” Gibson goes on to talk about how far we as a nation have come, but that we are not done just yet. “Keep on keeping on. We have a lot of work to do.”
After Gibson was done addressing the crowd, it was time for Dr. Brophy of Benedictine and Dr. Rondeau of COD to present the scholarships to the four chosen students. In order to be in the running for the award, students had to apply online and get letters of recommendation from members of the faculty or staff. In addition, the students had to write an essay entailing how Dr. King’s principles have shaped his or her views and how to apply his teachings throughout the community. One of the scholarship recipients, Taylor Lunkin, explains what kind of an impact Dr. King has had on her. “As an elementary education major, Dr. King’s teachings will allow me to teach younger students the importance of loving those who are different culturally, ethnically, in sexuality, religion, and more. I can also teach as well as demonstrate leadership skills and how to not resort to violence when change is needed in society”, Lunkin explains.
The event drew hundreds to Benedictine, over 500 to be exact. Students, staff, faculty and other members of the community came to celebrate the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Following the breakfast, there was also an option to continue the conversation in Goodwin Hall or to participate in a day of service in Kindlon.
18
Jan
Logan Hanson
Sports Editor
The Benedictine Men’s Indoor Track and Field team is ranked fifth in the most recent United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national poll. Benedictine is the only team in the poll to have not been ranked in last year’s poll.
“We have a great group of young men that are hungry to take this program to heights it’s never been so we have to continue to have that mentality and get focused on the season that’s ahead of us,” said Head Coach Kevin Paterson according to Benueagles.com, “I couldn’t be more excited about the direction of the program. Right now we are very excited to get the season started.”
Poll points were determined by using preseason event rankings that include top marks by returning student-athletes and top marks during the early 2017 season. Points are determined by athlete performance as the closer the athlete is to the top of their event rankings, the more points the athlete receives. All points are totaled to give the team their final ranking. Benedictine accumulated 88.55 points to earn fifth in the poll.
Benedictine did well in their first meet of the season at Indiana Tech on December 10. During the meet, the Benedictine team broke three school records as well as having six student-athletes finish with top ten national rankings in their events. Sophomores Roman Hill and Jordan Johnson earned first place national rankings for their performances in the long jump and 60m dash respectively. Freshman Luther Newburn also earned a first place national ranking for his effort in the triple jump.
Benedictine’s next meet will be the NCAA/NAIA Challenge on January 21 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
18
Jan
Marissa Perez
Editor in Chief
New year, same resolutions. One of the most common resolutions that people make is to eat better and shed a few pounds. Here are some different types of diets to help you get your year started:
- The Raw Food Diet- This diet is called an “anti-diet” and has been dubbed by Dr. Axe as “a lifestyle that that simply promotes eating more real foods in their natural state”. The diet consists of eating mostly or all unprocessed and uncooked foods. This ensures that you get all the nutrients out of food without the dangerous additives. This of course applies to fruits and veggies and excludes meats such as chicken and beef. You are not allowed to eat foods that have been pasteurized, homogenized, or produced with the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. This means avoiding packaged and processed foods like cheese, cereals, breads, bottled condiments, and processed meats. Some of the benefits of this diet are lowering inflammation, improving the digestive system, more dietary fiber, better heart health, better organ function, more energy, weight loss, clearer skin, and more energy.
- The Mediterranean Diet- Mediterranean countries, such as Greece, inspired this diet. You need to eat about five to ten servings of non-starchy produce a day. A serving size is about a cup of raw foods (raw veggies and fruits) or a half-cup of cooked produce. You should also eat healthier fats such as olive, olive oil, and avocados; Incorporate these into your meals and you are good to go! Consuming more nuts, legumes, and seeds are also a part of this diet. A serving of hummus or lentil soup twice a week along with small servings of nuts will do just fine. For protein, you may want to focus on eggs and seafood. Dairy is allowed in this diet too, two to three servings a day to supply healthy bacteria to the digestive system. As for carbs, try whole grains and have no more than four small portions a day.
- The Paleo Diet- This diet needs to be high in fat and moderate in animal protein and low in carbs. Calorie counting is not encouraged with this diet and neither is portion control. Eat generous amounts of saturated fats like duck fat, coconut oil and lard, but only do this if they come from healthy and well-treated animals. Avocados, olives and macadamia oil are also good fats to use in your salads and to drizzle over food, but do not use these for cooking. Eating good amounts of animal protein, such as chicken, red meat and eggs, is also encouraged. Eat good amounts of veggies and low to moderate amounts of fruits and nuts. Cut out all cereal grains and legumes from your diet. Also cut out all vegetable, hydrogenated and partly-hydrogenated oils from your diet such as margarine, corn oil, and canola oil. Dairy and added sugars should both be eliminated from you diet.
18
Jan
Jacqueline Gorr
Scene Editor
The major highlights of the fun filled evening.
The Golden Globes was hosted by Jimmy Fallon who started the night off with skits from the multiple winning film, La La Land. The skit included celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake. After that came along Jimmy’s monologue which came with some technical difficulties with the monitor. As the night went on and actors and actresses were enjoying the night their jaw dropped when Brad Pitt came out onstage to introduce the film Moonlight. This is the first appearance that Brad Pitt has been to since his scandal with his former wife Angelina Jolie.
Emma Stone won for best actress for her role in the film La La Land and thanked her costar Ryan Gosling saying, “you are the best partner a girl can ask for.” Donald Glover won for an actor in a comedy series and exclaimed Hollywood was “magical.” Glover was raised Jehovah’s Witness and said that he was never allowed to listen to music or watch television so he declares the evening of the Golden Globes and Hollywood as magical.
The director of the film La La Land wins for best director of the film and the cast couldn’t be more proud.
The most talked about moment of the night is when Meryl Streep took an aim at Donald Trump but didn’t actually use his name. Streep said, it was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it.” She stressed the fact that we need to protect the press and that they are important.
Ryan Gosling went up to accept an award for the film La La Land and offered to split it into three pieces with his co-star Emma Stone and the director of the film. He thanked his wife for letting him be able to make the film while she juggled two kids and helping her brother fight cancer. La La Land breaks the record with the most winning awards at the Golden Globes.
7
Dec
Michelle Reilly
News Editor
The Benedictine community is mourning the loss of a fellow student, John Pundsack. Pundsack was just 22 years old and a senior Pre-Med student at the university and was very passionate about his studies and looking forward to graduating in the spring. He was a Batavia resident, but passed away at Delnor Hospital in Geneva last Tuesday, November 29th, surrounded by his mother and stepfather. The cause of John’s death has not been publicized. Pundsack was an intelligent student who was great with computers and the biological sciences.
Dr. Jayashree Sarathy, a professor in the Biological Sciences department, has been trying to come to terms with this loss. “John was a deep thinker and love to learn about the human body. He was interested in learning about recent advances made in the fields of Physiology and pathophysiology. He did what we hope students would do – he tried to integrate what he learned in different classes”, Sarathy discusses Pundsack’s love of science. “For example, he was in Microbiology, cell biology and physiology at the same time and when he learned about infectious diseases in Physiology, he would extrapolate what he had just read about the pathogen microbiology and look into the signaling pathways for these disease. He was also very good with technology and would pull up interesting articles on his phone and email them to me. One of the videos that he sent me when we were discussing the nervous system in class was about an ABC news clip on a girl with half a brain. I will truly miss the smile, the curious mind and the wonderful, warm heart.”
He is survived by his loving mother, Marina Amoroso-Levato, stepfather, Frank Levato, grandparents, three step-brothers, a niece, two nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. If you wish to send your condolences, you can visit the funeral home’s obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com and leave an online post. The Campus Ministry is also collecting cards if you wish to send one to his family. You can bring the card to their office, Kindlon 419.
7
Dec
Jessica Buettner
Staff Writer
As the semester comes to an end, students are beginning to really focus on tests, projects and papers they have to get together for finals week. This past weekend, however, students got the chance to really enjoy themselves at the final Club Ben of the year.
The theme was Ugly Christmas Sweaters and the students came decked out in their Christmas attire. There were some sweaters that lit up and others that just had really strange and ugly designs on them. It was a great opportunity for students to have fun and destress for a night.
“Being able to go and socialize gave me the chance to get finals off my mind for the night,” stated freshman Samantha Tikalsky.
Having the chance to go out and enjoy the night can be a great way for students to get their mind off of things before they start to get really hectic. The night was full of great music, enjoyable company and memories that were made amongst the students in attendance.
Freshman, Monica Wedemann, agreed to the idea that it gave her the chance to socialize and spend time with some of her friends.
“It was something fun to get the chance to do before the hustle and bustle of finals comes around next week,” commented Wedemann.
The next Club Ben won’t be until January or February when we come back from winter break, so be on the lookout.
“I definitely plan on attending the future Club Ben events in the future,” added Tikalsky, “They are a great way to hang out with friends”.
7
Dec
Logan Hanson
Sports Editor
The Benedictine men’s basketball team defeated conference opponent Rockford 96-65 on Wednesday night at the Rice Center. The win marked the first for the Eagles in conference play as the win marked a 26th straight over NACC conference opponents.
“Great win for us. You always want to start the NACC season with a win,” Head Coach Keith Bunkenburg said, “For us if we are to continue to get better and play at a high level. Good win and good start to our (conference) season.”
Rockford scored on their opening trip, but the Eagles quickly took over opening up a 13-point run on a jump shot by Senior Guard Michael Blaszczyk. The Eagles completed the run on a deep three pointer by Senior Forward Shawn Soelter with 15:02 left in the half. Rockford stormed back into the game as they came within one point, but the Eagles went on another big run to take a hold of the lead.
A layup by Freshman Forward Kenny Bogus with 6:59 left in the half finished off the 14-point run for the Eagles. The teams would trade points until the end of the half where the Eagles held the lead 48-30 at the break. The Eagles held as much as a 23 point lead in the dominant first half.
The Eagles continued to pull away in the second half as a layup by Blaszczyk gave the Eagles a 67-40 lead with 13:45 left in the game. The Eagles went on to win easily 96-65 as they held leads as large as 35 points in the ending half.
“I thought we did a really good job pushing the ball tonight,” Junior Guard Brayden Olson said, “Just tiring Rockford out to help our unit.”
The Eagles lead for over 38 minutes in the game and 18 players saw game action during the contest. The Eagles also had a season high total in points scored as well as shot 53.2% throughout the contest.
The Eagles will travel to MSOE for their next conference game which will take place on Tuesday night at 7.