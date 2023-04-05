Taylor Skraba Breaks Home run Record

James Keck

Sports Editor

On Monday, Taylor Skraba was one home run shy of the record as they traveled to Lakeland University. Skraba would set the new record in game two of the doubleheader to write her name in the record books at Benedictine.

“Setting a record like this truly does feel like a big accomplishment,” said Skraba. “For everything I have had to deal with being here, with getting my season canceled in Florida my sophomore year because of Covid, it feels very rewarding.”

With 10-plus games remaining in the season, Skraba and the Eagles continue the grind for a Conference Championship and a postseason run.

“I do believe we will be very competitive moving forward to try and win the conference and so on,” added Skraba when asked about the remainder of the season.

Skraba, who is a .380 career hitter, has had an incredible career at Benedictine and is highlighted by her 2021 season where she hit .439 with 20 home runs. She was named an All-American after that incredible season.

