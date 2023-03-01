Dear Ernie: Spring Break Ideas

* Questions for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

With Spring Break only a few weeks away, my friends and I have been talking about getting together during that time and taking advantage of having no classes! I was wondering if you have any recommendations for places to take a short road trip to with my friends!

What are your thoughts?

Sincerely,

The Spring Breaker

Dear Spring Breaker,

If you are an outdoorsy person, there are some great parks to check out in Illinois!

Tunnel Hill State Trail: This is a 45-mile bicycle trail that runs from Eldorado to Kamak, Illinois. It was once a railroad line during the 1800s and into the 1900s when there was a coal mining boom. The railway would have trains run through that transported mostly coal and locally grown fruit from orchards all around the area!

Cache River State Natural Area: It is renowned for its ancient cypress Tupelo swamp and has been named one of America's 10 most beautiful hidden gems.

Shawnee National Forest: It is located in the southernmost part of the state. This National Forest was once covered in an ice sheet. It melted millions of years ago and now has the most beautiful scenery.

Ferne Clyffe State Park: This spot is known for its natural scenic spot and has been recognized for a century. There is an abundance of ferns, and unique geological features. Ferne Clyffe offers camping, picnicking, hiking, hunting, and fishing!

Galena, Illinois: Located on the banks of the Mississippi River, Galena is known as the city that time forgot. Strolling down Main Street is the best way to explore Galena with an abundance of small businesses located in the downtown area. There is also a pedestrian bridge available to cross the Galena River and visit the home of former President Ulysses S. Grant.

For someone who enjoys being indoors:

Museum Of Ice Cream: This is the perfect Instagram-able spot! It brings out your inner child with things such as ice cream hot dogs, dessert-themed put-put golf, and their famous sprinkle pool!

Take a tour of the Chicago Cultural Center: This spot features art exhibits, a local farmers market, and its jaw-dropping architecture which includes the world's largest Tiffany glass dome.

Shedd Aquarium: This is an indoor public aquarium that holds 5 million gallons of water and is the home to a large number of sea life!

Go to a concert

Go cheer for your team at a Chicago sports game!

Enjoy a show at the Broadway in Chicago

Have fun and Keep on soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).