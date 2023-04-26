Benedictine Softball Recap

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Tanner Sterrett

Sports Writer

The Benedictine softball team was busy this week playing six games, with four of them being in NACC play. On Friday the Eagles traveled up north to play a doubleheader with St. Norbert where they split, winning the first game 6-4 and losing 6-5 in the second game.

On Saturday the Eagles returned home where they swept Edgewood 5-1 and 6-3. After the weekend series the Eagles sit at 9-7 and 6th place in the NACC.

On Tuesday the Eagles hosted North Central for the last two non-conference games on the schedule and swept both to get over the 20-win mark on the season. Taylor Skraba added another Home Run to her season total while Ashley Fisher had 6 extra-base hits pacing the Eagle’s offense this week, while Alexandra Loizon got 3 wins on the week.

The Eagles have 8 games left on the season, 6 of them this week in some crucial late-season NACC games starting this Thursday at home against Aurora.