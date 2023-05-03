Men’s Lacrosse Secures Spot in Conference Play

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Abigail June

Sports Writer

Benedictine Men’s Lacrosse was defeated 7-14 on the road by the Illinois Institute of Technology Hawks on April 25th.

The Eagles fell behind 0-4 in the first quarter. Until, late in the first quarter, Junior Ben Zimmerman put two past the Illinois Tech goalie. The Hawks scored the next eight points of the game.

Junior Will Robinson scored three straight for Benedictine in the fourth quarter, but the early advantage by the Hawks was too much to overcome. The Eagles fired a total of 43 shots against Illinois Tech and won 17 faceoffs. Sophomore Lance Kopecky picked up nine ground balls and Freshman Dominick Flored caused three turnovers.

The Eagles secured a seat in the NACC Conference play in a 15-6 win on the road against the Marian University Sabers on April 29th.

The Eagle’s offense led a 10-0 advantage against the Sabers prior to halftime. Robinson led the Eagles offensively with six goals throughout the game. Junior Ben Zimmerman, Sophomore Jordan Chock, and Freshman Dylan Langley had two goals apiece.

The Marian Sabers made all six of their goals in the second half, as Freshman goalie Cayden Cagle resided in the cage for Benedictine. The Eagles will travel to Aurora University on May 3rd to play the Spartans at 7:30p.m. The Spartans hold the #1 seat in the NACC Conference.