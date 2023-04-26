Nate Kirberg Finishes All-Conference in Golf

James Keck

Sports Editor

After Nate Kirberg decided to come back for his graduate school at Benedictine, finishing his college golf career strong remained one of the goals going into his final season of college golf. The three-time Academic All-American had his mind set on becoming a four-time recipient of the award and finishing all-conference.

The NACC Conference tournament is played in two different seasons with two rounds at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, WI, and the other two rounds being played at Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora, IL. After shooting 77-80 in the first two rounds in the fall, Kirberg was in an outstanding position to accomplish the feat of becoming an All-Conference player.

This past weekend, Stonebridge Country Club hosted the final two rounds of the conference tournament with temperatures in the mid-30s, making the golf a lot more challenging. Kirberg opened his third round with a score of 83 and was outside of the top 10 going into the final round of the tournament.

Kirberg was able to finish with a strong and impressive 74 (+2) and earned his spot in the Top 10 of the NACC Standing for Men’s Golf for the 2022-2023 season.

“I could not have imagined a better ending to my collegiate career,” said Kirberg. “I did not play my best, but I battled and was able to find a way to make all-conference.”

The men’s golf team will travel to Madison, Wisconsin for the final tournament of the year on Friday, where Kirberg will officially play his last round.

“I’m glad I got to create more memories with my teammates, and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish in the future.”

