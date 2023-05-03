Softball Weekly Recap

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Tanner Sterrett

Sports Writer

The Benedictine softball team had 5 games this past week all in NACC play. The Eagles came up empty in a doubleheader against Aurora on Thursday and traveled to Concordia University Chicago (CUC) on Saturday and lost 4-0. On Tuesday the Eagles played host Concordia University Wisconsin and lost both games by scores of 1-0 and 6-2. The Eagles currently sit in 7th place in the NACC standings, just 1 spot and 1 game out of a postseason position. Standing in the Eagle’s way of the postseason is 6th place CUC who the Eagles will play on Wednesday for one game. The Eagles also play Rockford in a doubleheader on Saturday to close out the regular season. The Eagles will need a successful week to make it into the NACC playoffs and keep their 2023 season alive