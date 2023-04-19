Men’s Lacrosse 3-1 in Conference Play

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Abigail June

Sports Writer

Men’s Lacrosse was defeated in a thrilling 10-11 contest in triple overtime against the Concordia Wisconsin Falcons on April 8.m The Eagles fell 0-2 in the first quarter until Sophomore Jordan Chock had an unassisted goal with 00:23 remaining in the first quarter. Several consecutive goals allowed Benedictine to lead 7-3 at the half. The Concordia Falcons tied the game with 02:02 remaining in the fourth.

The Eagles collected a win against the Concordia University of Chicago Cougars on April 11. Benedictine University Men’s Lacrosse added seven consecutive goals to surge past the Cougars 25-6 on the road in conference play.

Benedictine held a 72-14 shot advantage during the game and picked 45 ground balls. Junior Will Robinson led the game offensively with six goals and one assist. Eleven players added to the scoreboard for Benedictine. Freshman Dylan Langley added four goals and an assist to the game, and Freshman Luke Grant added three goals for the Eagles.

Back-to-back victories in this week of play for the Benedictine Eagles. The Eagles defeated the Beloit College Buccaneers 19-1 on April 15 at the Lisle Sports Complex.

The Beloit Buccaneers scored their sole goal in the first quarter with 05:38 remaining to play. Chock led the game offensively for the Eagles with six goals, and Robinson added five for the Eagles. Sophomore Adam Craig won eight faceoffs against the Buccaneers.

The Eagles will be at home for the next two matchups. Playing Aurora University on April 19 at 5:00p.m. and Milwaukee School of Engineering on April 22 at 1:00p.m. Both games are NACC Conference games.