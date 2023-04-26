Job Searching Advice

(Photo Credit: Business News Daily)

Ben Coleman

Perspectives Editor

As the semester comes closer to an end, many may be looking for internships or new job opportunities. When it comes to the job search, it can sometimes be a difficult process but there is always something good that comes out of waiting. I relate this to the creation of a diamond. Pressure creates precious stones that are hard to break. Below I wanted to give you a brief list that highlights some of the things that will benefit you for your launch into the world.

Networking: Networking inside and outside of school is one of the best things that you can do. The art of networking can open doors that you could never have thought of. Don’t think too hard about this one. Networking can be with your current friends, which can typically have a good number of outside connections, that may even open doors for you. Another way to network with people is even at your current job. The thing that worked very well for me was finding something about that individual which I could relate to them with. It may feel unnatural to most, but it is one of the best things to do to improve your chances of networking and communicating with others. Plus, who knows, you might be talking to the right person at the right time, and they could change your life. Acting with kindness and having a positive attitude to everyone will go a long way for you.

The next imperative thing that you must do is get outside of your comfort zone. I have always agreed that doing something that scares you only works to your benefit in the end. If you have the feeling of “I can’t do that” or “I am not qualified”, you may be surprised by the outcome. Typically, these situations only groom you and help you to learn that much better about yourself, versus being someone who is just “content”. Job Fairs: Attending a job fair at Benedictine or one off-campus is your best option to locate your next internship or career step. When it comes to searching, Benedictine’s Career and Personal Development office is located at Goodwin 214 and is a great place to start. Typically, Benedictine has at least one Job Fair located in Goodwin each semester which is a perfect time to make some connections. This is also a perfect time to eliminate any anxiety and brush up on your interviewing skills. Also, this will give you a good chance to figure out which company you would like to work for at your internship or career/job. During this time, it is wise to brush up on some common questions prior to arriving and have at least 10 copies of a resume and cover letter ready to hand out. Side tip: Down the road, after you have a few years under your belt, attempt to get at least 3 interviews set up each year, or practice with someone. This will keep you sharp and fresh for your career move.

Job websites are awesome tools to use when looking at your next step. It can be discouraging when you don’t know where to look or what you want to do. I always recommend either Zippia or Indeed, for job searches. The great thing about these websites is that they provide emails to you daily with recommended jobs that align with your skills. Plus, they show you what you may need to do in the future in order to progress at a higher level. Update Your Resume: Some more simple helpful tips also include tailoring your resume and cover letter directly to the job and or career field that you are applying in. This is imperative when it comes to being noticed by the hiring manager. It is also important to update your resume with any new jobs or skills you have learned.

There are many other things that I could include, but these are good starting points in case you are unfamiliar when it comes to job searches and what to do. As stated, attending Benedictine’s Career and Personal Development office is a great place to start for some assistance.