Dear Ernie: Learning About a New Roommate

* Questions for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

With the school year coming to a close, I have already started thinking about next year and moving in with a new roommate! I met this person in one of my classes this year, but we don’t have a super close bond and I found out that they only live 30 minutes away from me. What would be some fun things to do in order to spend more time together and get to know each other more?

Sincerely,

The Enthusiastic Roommate

Dear Enthusiastic Roommate,

First off, I am so glad to hear that you are really looking forward to your next year here at Benedictine!

Getting to know your roommate is super crucial and it can really help make the beginning of your school year a lot easier. Here are some fun ideas to do this summer in order to get to know one another!

Make sure that you have your roommate’s contact information and social media pages! Go to brunch together a couple of times over the summer just to meet up! Talk about what you have for your joint living space, and maybe even do some shopping together. Go to some concerts, movies, or other activities this summer! If you aren’t able to see them as often as you would like, just make sure to keep in contact and have casual conversations with one another.

Getting to know your roommate and understanding how each of you likes to live is very important, and communication is the key to having a great understanding of how your roommate is similar and different to you, and how to respect their space.

Keep on soaring, you got this!

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).