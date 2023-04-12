Men’s Baseball Easter Weekend Recap

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

James Keck

Sports Editor

After a strong start of 3-1 to open conference play for the Eagles, they would face Illinois Tech and MSOE for the Easter weekend schedule.

Illinois Tech was able to play the conference-leading Aurora Spartans in two close games at home, so the Eagles by no means had an easy conference doubleheader against the Scarlett Hawks. Nonetheless, the Eagles would take care of business on the road on Saturday.

The Eagles managed to win game one in the 11th inning by a final score of 7-6 with Andrew Tenison and Logan Gregorio leading the Eagles with 3 hits a piece. Andrew Tenison would also record the win for Benedictine.

The Eagles took care of business in game 2 of the doubleheader with Ryan Doubek and Cole Wilson recording 3 hits each. Andrew Kurcz recorded the win and Andrew Tension recorded the save. The Eagles moved to 5-1 in conference play before the doubleheader against MSOE.

After having the Sunday off for holidays, the Eagles returned home to face the talented Raiders of MSOE who were picked in front of them in preseason NACC standings.

Game one was more of a defensive battle as the Eagles lead heading into the 9th inning 2-0. The Raiders scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th, and Benedictine could not answer and fell to the Raiders in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Game two was a different story in terms of style and final score. After 29 hits and 22 runs scored in game two, the Eagles pulled out the victory in game two of the doubleheader. The Eagles were led by Peter Turelli who recorded 4 hits and also added two home runs in game two from Alex Cameron and Andrew Tenison. A strong comeback from the Eagles in game two allowed them to split the doubleheader.

The Eagles will face Wisconsin Lutheran this coming Saturday at 12pm and 3pm, and then travel to Aurora University for the tough conference road game against the Spartans. For all information regarding Benedictine Baseball, head to Benueagles.com for all information.