Track and Field NACC Championships Recap

James Keck

Sports Editor

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the NACC Championships at Ripon College this past weekend for the indoor season. The men’s team finished in 5th place, and the women finished in 9th.

Sergio Ayala finished 2nd in the shot put after throwing 14.50m. Amir Blanchard finished 3rd after running a 7.07 second 60m. Blanchard was also able to receive 3rd after a 22.98 second 200m.

Kash Allen was able to beat her previous record once again in the shot put, but this time it became a new school record and a new NACC record as well. She threw 13.95 meters which beat the previous record of 13.71 meters that was set back in 2018.

“It feels great that I have another chance to extend not only the school record but the NACC record as well,” said Allen before the Indoor National Championships on March 10.

Stay up to date for all updates and information on the men’s and women’s track and field teams at benueagles.com.