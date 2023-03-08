Men’s Lacrosse Suffer in Season Openers

Abigail June

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

The 2022 NACC Champions were defeated by the North Central College Cardinals on Feb. 24. The final score was 3-14 in favor of the Cardinals.

Sophomore, Jordan Chock was the first to put Benedictine on the scoreboard as he put up an unassisted shot past the North Central goalie giving the Eagles a lead of 1-0. The Eagle’s defense started slow during the cold game as they gave up 7 goals to North Central each half.

Will Robinson and Luke Grant also added to the Eagle’s tally.

The Eagles suffered a 10-19 loss against the Illinois Wesleyan Titans at the Lisle Sports Complex on Feb. 28th.

James McDonald, Sophomore Goalie, totaled 41 saves between the games. The last goal of the game came from McDonald in the fourth quarter with a full-field clear straight into the Wesleyan cage.

Robinson scored four goals against Wesleyan and six others added to the game. The Eagles will be on the road for the next three games.