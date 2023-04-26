Men’s Lacrosse Step Towards Conference Tournament

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Abigail June

Sports Writer

Benedictine Men’s Lacrosse fell 6-21 to the Aurora University Spartans on April 19th. The Eagles never led during this matchup.

The Spartans were quick to lead 2-0 against the Eagles before the game was halted for two hours due to weather. The delay was no stop for the Spartans, as they went into half putting ten past Benedictine goalie Sophomore James McDonald.

The Eagle’s defense had a sluggish start, allowing six goals by Aurora in the first quarter of play. Freshman Luke Grant was the first to put Benedictine on the board when he put a shot past the Aurora goalie.

Junior Will Robinson led Bendictine’s offense with three goals while Sophomore Jordan Chock added two goals and two assists for the Eagles. Sophomore Lance Kopecky acquired nine faceoffs against the Spartans.

The Eagles acquired an 8-7 win against the Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders on April 22nd. This Victory disrupted the Raider’s conference-winning streak.

Chock scored the first three goals of the game giving the Eagles an early lead of 3-1 against the Raiders. The Raiders responded with four goals giving them a 4-3 advantage going into the half. Grant broke the Raider’s scoring streak with 09:45 remaining to play in the third quarter.

Freshman Moussa Diallo scored a man-up goal to tie the game with 13:29 left to play in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Tyler Sarna put an unassisted goal past the Raiders goalie giving the Eagles a lead, the Raiders were quick to re-tie the game.

Junior Ben Zimmerman scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining to play.

The Eagles will be away for the next two matchups. Playing Illinois Institute of Technology on April 25 at 6:00p.m. and Marian University on April 29 at 4:00p.m. Both games are NACC Conference games.