Beauty-Enhancing Foods

Eman Naffa

Wellness Writer

Looking your best starts with what you eat. A healthy and balanced diet filled with vitamins and nutrient-dense foods is important to include in daily meals. This week, we will discuss how to incorporate foods and vitamins in your diet that enhances the true beauty in every individual.

Skin-Friendly Foods

Although there are many skin care products available, a person’s diet may hold the key to having good skin.

Water is the utmost important health factor for skin, and possibly the easiest to adhere to. Staying hydrated protects skin cells from environmental damage and absorbs nutrients while releasing toxins.

Some people who may struggle with skin problems typically avoid fatty foods. But it’s crucial to remember that not all fats are created equal. Cold-water fatty fish, such as herring, sardines, and salmon, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, may be advantageous for the skin. A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may aid in reducing inflammatory symptoms and causing the skin to become less sensitive to UV radiation from the sun.

Nuts are an excellent addition to the diet, especially for vegans and vegetarians, because they may have the same health benefits as fatty fish. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 unsaturated fatty acids and almonds are rich in unsaturated fatty acids and a good source of vitamin E. Adding a handful of nuts to the diet can increase antioxidants and promote healthy, radiant skin.

Soybeans contain isoflavones which play an important role in protecting skin and it creates stronger elasticity as we age.

Avocados contain Vitamin E and essential fats which the body is not able to produce so it is important to consume. Compounds in avocados, like lutein and zeaxanthin help protect the skin from UV and radiation damage.

Olive oil tends to be the healthiest choice when cooking since it reduces the effects of photoaging on facial skin. It also helps protect against dryness and damage from free radicals.

Green tea is rich in the antioxidant, catechin, which boosts blood flow to the skin. In recent research, when green tea was consumed regularly participants found improvements in the skin such as less roughness, improved skin density, locked-in moisture, and better elasticity.

Dark chocolate contains a high cacao content that may help protect the skin since it is high in antioxidants and contains an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin.

Avoid These

Excessive Caffeine: Removes an unnecessary amount of water from the body and may dry out the skin

Harsh Chemicals: Topical products, perfume, additives

Milk and Dairy: Too much may impact hormones which are related to acne production

High Glycemic Index Foods: sugars, alcohols, added sugars, chips

