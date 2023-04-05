Life After BenU Series Events

(Photo Credit: Benedictine University)
Madeline Saunders
Staff Writer
Students at Benedictine are invited to the “Life After BenU Series” hosted by The Office of Career and Personal Development. Three weeks of sessions and workshops will be offered to students. The sessions are targeted toward students who are about to graduate but are open to all Benedictine students.
The series is divided into three categories: “Graduate School Prep Series,” “Entrepreneurship Day,” and “Entering the Work World.” Each will hold sessions related to the categories listed. Employers and alumni of Benedictine will be partaking in the sessions to provide information that will be useful for students about to graduate and how to prepare for post-graduation life.
The “Graduate School Prep Series” is in collaboration with Graduate Admissions and Financial Aid. The program “Application Documentation” will be held on April 6th from 4:30-5:30PM in Goodwin 211. This session will be focused on document preparation such as resumes and cover letters.
“Entrepreneurship Day” will be in collaboration with Alumni Relations. The “Panel and Pitch Session” will be held on April 12th from 4:30-6:00 PM in Goodwin 211. This session will be designed as a Q&A for students to ask questions regarding how to start their own businesses. Students are invited to pitch their business ideas and get valuable feedback after the Q&A.
The final part of the series “Entering the Work World” is in collaboration with Alumni Relations. The “What to Expect” panel and workshop will be held on April 19th from 4:30-6:00 PM in Goodwin 211. This session is designed for students to ask questions and receive feedback on entering the work world. Students are then invited to get feedback on their resumes following the session.
Early registration is recommended and can be found under The Office of Career and Personal Development on Benedictine University’s website. Questions can be directed to career@ben.edu. Students are also encouraged to follow @benucareer on Instagram to get the latest updates and reminders from The Office of Career and Personal Development.