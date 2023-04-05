Life After BenU Series Events

(Photo Credit: Benedictine University)

Madeline Saunders

Staff Writer

Students at Benedictine are invited to the “Life After BenU Series” hosted by The Office of Career and Personal Development. Three weeks of sessions and workshops will be offered to students. The sessions are targeted toward students who are about to graduate but are open to all Benedictine students.

The series is divided into three categories: “Graduate School Prep Series,” “Entrepreneurship Day,” and “Entering the Work World.” Each will hold sessions related to the categories listed. Employers and alumni of Benedictine will be partaking in the sessions to provide information that will be useful for students about to graduate and how to prepare for post-graduation life.

The “Graduate School Prep Series” is in collaboration with Graduate Admissions and Financial Aid. The program “Application Documentation” will be held on April 6th from 4:30-5:30PM in Goodwin 211. This session will be focused on document preparation such as resumes and cover letters.