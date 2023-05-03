Healthy and Helpful Foods for Finals Week

(Photo Credit: Homeworkhelpglobal.com)

Eman Naffa

Wellness Writer

Finals week is approaching and it’s important to make sure that focus is a priority. Research indicates that specific foods may be especially beneficial for brain health and enhancing mental performance. Here is a short list of brain foods that may provide you with optimal focus while you study for finals week.

Fish

Essential fats called omega-3s have significant effects on the health of the brain. They are rich in fatty fish, which are also great suppliers of other nutrients that support brain health, such as selenium and vitamin B12.

Avocados

Avocados are adaptable fruits that can be eaten in a variety of ways, such as spread over toast, mashed into guacamole, or simply eaten whole with a little salt. In addition to being a practical study snack, they might improve your cognitive abilities. They are a great source of lutein, a pigment that builds up in the brain and eyes and may have a good impact on brain function.

Eggs

Due to the range of nutrients they contain, eggs are frequently referred to as nature’s multivitamin. They are especially abundant in minerals including vitamin B12, choline, and selenium that are essential for brain health. For maximal brain benefit, whole eggs are more beneficial than just eating the egg whites.

Nuts

Zinc and vitamin E are two nutrients that are abundant in nuts and are vital for brain health. They are a great option for study snacks because they are portable and adaptable. Nuts are concentrated sources of fiber, protein, and healthy fats that can keep you energized during long study sessions. Additionally, studies suggest that snacking on nuts may even help to enhance some aspects of brain function.

Berries

Berries are abundant in a number of compounds that may support academic performance and safeguard your brain’s health. Anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid compound found in berries like blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries, are particularly abundant. Anthocyanins are thought to boost brain blood flow, protect against inflammation, and enhance specific signaling pathways that support the growth of nerve cells and cellular processes essential for learning and memory.

Citrus Fruit

Citrus fruits, such as oranges and grapefruit, are abundant in flavonoids, such as hesperidin, naringin, quercetin, and rutin, among others, just like berries. These substances might be able to enhance learning and memory as well as shield nerve cells from harm, delaying the onset of mental decline.

There are many other foods that also boost brain health and function. Taking exams may be stressful so make sure to incorporate enough sleep into your diet as well.