Benedictine Baseball Keeps Things Rolling

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

James Keck

Sports Editor

Benedictine Baseball had 2 scheduled double-headers for this past weekend, but the weather had a different plan for one of those double-headers.

The Eagles welcomed the Green Knights from St. Norbert University for a doubleheader on Friday. The Eagles would take game one in 8 innings 15-5, after 17 hits.

Benedictine was led by Cole Wilson after he went 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Andrew Kurcz would go 6 innings only giving up 2 earned runs, and the Eagles put up 7 runs in the bottom half of the 8th inning to capture game one.

Game two was another impressive performance for the Eagles as they won 12-1 in 7 innings. Peter Turelli would lead with 3 hits, 3 runs, and 3 RBIs in game two.

Andrew Tenison pitched 7 innings while only giving up one earned run and only giving up 5 hits.

The Eagles were scheduled to travel to Madison, Wisconsin to face Edgewood College, but the snow covering the field would put that game on hold. The game was made up on Tuesday.

Benedictine traveled to Edgewood where they swept the series. They won game one 12-3 after a hit parade put on by the Eagles including Senior Kevin Bushnell who went 3 for 3 with a home run in game one. Junior Jack Bahn would go 6 innings with 8 strikeouts giving up only one hit and 0 runs.

Game two was once again another impressive performance and they took the series with a final score of 10-1. Once again, the Eagle’s bats stayed hot as they had 17 hits including Senior Ryan Doubek who went 4 for 6, and Junior Alex Cameron who went 3 for 5 with 1 run and 1 RBI.

The Eagles outscored their opponents 49-10 in the 4 games on 61 total hits.

Benedictine will face Wheaton College on Wednesday at Wheaton at 6pm and then welcome Concordia Chicago University on Saturday. For all information and updates regarding the Benedictine baseball team, head over to Benueagles.com.