Dear Ernie: Advice for Exam Week

Dear Ernie,

I am getting ready to start studying for finals which are coming up in less than 2 weeks, and last semester I really did not come up with a good study skills plan, what are some things that I can do to prepare better for my finals coming up?

Sincerely,

The Studious Student

Dear Studious Student,

Finals week is definitely a stressful time for a lot of students, and it is so important to find a study plan that really works for you. Here are some things that I would recommend doing to make the process of finals week easier:

Create a study schedule: by creating a schedule, this will be a great way to plan out your day ahead of time, and how you are going to navigate through your schedule. It is also extremely important to make sure that you give yourself some breaks in between so you don’t burn out.

Create study groups: by creating study groups, you can be more efficient with your time and that way you are actively able to ask one another questions that you may have. You may be struggling with a certain chapter, but the person next to you in class may have that skill mastered and would be able to help you.

Check your exam times: Just remember to always check my benu on what your exam schedule looks like. The exams may be on different days and completely different times from when you normally have class, and the last thing that you would want to do is miss an exam!!

Organize all of your notes: make sure that all of your notes are all in one place ahead of time, because this will definitely make you more productive later on!

Do the study guides: Remember, the person who created this exam made the study guide so make sure to complete it as much as possible!! It would be very beneficial to do it ahead of time and not last minute as well, in case you do have questions.

Good luck on your finals, you got this!!

Keep on soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).