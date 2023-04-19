BenU Softball Week Recap

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Tanner Sterrett

Sports Writer

The Benedictine Women’s Softball team had two NACC doubleheaders this past week. On Saturday, the Eagles traveled to Wisconsin Lutheran and swept the Warriors. Benedictine took game one 14-0 and won game two 8-3.

The Eagles had eight extra-base hits in the doubleheader led by Taylor Skraba and Ashley Fisher, each with two on Saturday.

On Monday, the Eagles traveled to play Dominican to continue NACC play. Benedictine dropped both games of the doubleheader by a score of 4-3. Skraba added to her home run total in game two by hitting a solo shot in the 5th inning.

The Eagles are now 6-6 in NACC play and will travel to St. Norbert on Friday before hosting Edgewood on Saturday.

For all information regarding Benedictine Athletics, visit benueagles.com for all updates.