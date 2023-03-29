Men’s Lacrosse Lose Seven Straight Games

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Abigail June

Sports Writer

Men’s Lacrosse had a season-high of 14 goals against the Carthage Firebirds on Wednesday but suffered a 14-21 defeat in the non-conference game.

Benedictine led the first quarter 2-1 with goals from freshman Dylan Langley and junior Will Robinson. The lead was quickly lost as Carthage fired 10 shots into the cage prior to halftime. The Eagles trailed 11-16 at the start of the fourth quarter.

sophomore Tyler Sarna and sophomore Jordan Chock had four goals apiece, leading the Eagles offensively. Four turnovers from senior James Ford, and five groundball pickups from sophomore Lance Kopecky.

Nine penalties for the Eagles totaling eight minutes in the penalty box.

The Eagles experienced a tough loss against the Calvin Knights on March 25 with the game final being 9-10. Benedictine led offensively, 4-3, in the first quarter, but fell to the Knights before the half.

Assisted by Chock, sophomore defender Kyle Cranfield added to the board for the Eagles late in the first quarter. Sarna and Chock had three goals apiece. Kopecky won 11 faceoffs for the Eagles and had nine groundball pickups.

Two unassisted goals by the Calvin Offense in the fourth quarter brought the Knights victory.

The Eagles play Edgewood College at the Lisle Sports Complex on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.