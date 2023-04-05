Dear Ernie: Internship Advice

* Questions for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

Over the Summer I want to start my internship search, but I don’t even know where to begin and I feel berry lost. On top of that, I honestly have no idea what I need to have prepared and ready to go ahead of time. What would you recommend doing ahead of time, and what should I expect when it comes to searching for an internship?

Sincerely,

The Intern Apprentice

Dear Intern Apprentice,

There are so many great tools out there to use when it comes to getting your name out there and looking for internship opportunities.

These are the major things that I would recommend doing when it comes to finding an internship:

Attend Job Fairs : This is a great place to start when it comes to looking for a job, and there are so many different companies there that are available for you to speak to and express your interest in their company. Benedictine offers a great job fair that is filled with so many amazing opportunities.

: This is a great place to start when it comes to looking for a job, and there are so many different companies there that are available for you to speak to and express your interest in their company. Benedictine offers a great job fair that is filled with so many amazing opportunities. Use Social Media: We all know that our generation is constantly checking out our social media pages, use it to your advantage! Make sure that you follow the companies that you would love to work for.

We all know that our generation is constantly checking out our social media pages, use it to your advantage! Make sure that you follow the companies that you would love to work for. Search the web: go online and look up websites such as Indeed, linked in, and even Glassdoor. There are tons of different options out there, especially now!

When it comes to preparing, make sure you have:

A completed resume

A cover letter

A LinkedIn account

Some background knowledge about the company

Be ready to send in your resume to businesses and not hear anything back, this is completely normal and just part of the process. Don’t give up on yourself, there is always something out there and someone out there that would love to have you as a part of their team. Good luck and you got this!

Keep on soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).