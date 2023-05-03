Baseball Weekly Recap

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Tanner Sterrett

Sports Writer

The Benedictine Baseball team played three games this past week going 2-1. The Eagles played their last non-conference game of the season at Wheaton on Wednesday. Eddie Wilson got the start on the mound and struck out 7 while giving up just 1 earned run in 7 innings. The Eagle’s offense scored 11 runs paced by senior infielder Ryan Doubek en route to their 11-1 victory.

On Saturday the Eagles returned to action in NACC play at home against Concordia University Chicago. The Eagles split the doubleheader and won the second game by a score of 9-3. John Creviston got the ball for the Eagles and gave up 1 earned run in 6 innings.

The Eagle’s offense was once again led by Ryan Doubek who had a 2-4 day at the dish and came around to score twice. Logan Gregorio and Kevin Bushnell each had 2 RBI as the Eagles hold strong at second place in the NACC standings.

Ryan Doubek earned NACC Player of the Week with his strong performances and hopes to continue his stellar play down the final stretch of the regular season. Benedictine has 6 games left in the season, all doubleheader matchups this upcoming weekend against Concordia University Wisconsin, Dominican, and Rockford. Another strong week for the Eagles and they could find themselves in a first-round bye in next week’s NACC playoffs.