Men’s Lacrosse Gets First Win of the Season

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Abigail June

Sports Writer

The Men’s Lacrosse team won their first game of the season, making them 1-0 in the NACC Conference. The team defeated Edgewood College 17-6, at the Lisle Sports Complex on April 01. Benedictine ended the first quarter down 2-3 but quickly regained the lead with seven goals in the second period, four of them by Junior Will Robinson. Robinson led Benedictine offensively with seven goals throughout the game.

“We all came together as a team. It felt ecstatic and I can’t wait to win more games,” said Kyle Cranfield, a sophomore player. Cranfield had transitioned to ball up field to Sophomore Jordan Chock several times. Chock totaled six points for Benedictine, three assists, and three goals, two goals came from Chock within 15 seconds of one another in the third quarter.

Edgewood never regained a lead over Benedictine. 32 shots were fired against the Edgewood goalie Luke Quakenbush.

The Eagles suffered a loss of 8-16 against the University of Dubuque on April 03. Benedictine held a brief lead with a goal by Chock in the first minute of play. Dubuque responded with nine goals before halftime, and five goals in the third quarter.

Sophomore goalie James McDonald returned to goal in the matchup against the Dubuque Spartans and made 18 saves. Freshman Dominick Flores had five ground balls.

The Eagles will be on the road for the next two matchups. Playing Concordia University Wisconsin on April 8th at 1:00p.m. and Concordia University Chicago on April 11th at 2:00p.m. Both games are NACC Conference games.