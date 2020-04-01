Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

In these dire times good news is hard to come by, fortunately enough for the Benedictine community there is good news amongst us all.

Recently, the Provost Search Committee, after months of consideration, have found their faith in Kenneth F. Newbold, Jr., Ph.D. He will be taking the place of interim provost David Sonnenberger, Ph.D., who helped the school over the past academic year.

Newbold has an impressive track record and statistics to show for it. He most recently served as a vice president at Goshen College in Indiana, along with holding the interim president void at Goshen for a four-months. At Goshen, he successfully accomplished three consecutive years of enrollment growth with the largest incoming freshman class in a decade.

He has also had successful endeavors at James Madison University, where he ran the Office of Research and Scholarship. According to the Provost Selection Announcement, while at JMU he helped create record external funding for research of over $21 million.

In his past, Newbold was always a friendly face and lent a helping hand even when it wasn’t required. In a quote from The Record, Goshen’s campus newspaper, they stated, “You can always count on a few things from Ken Newbold. A hard-working attitude in administrative initiatives, a smiling face around campus and an extra cheering voice in the stands at Maple Leaf athletic events.”

Retention has been one of the bigger concerns for Benedictine in years past. The freeze in 2018 saved students up to one-thousand dollars in hopes that it would keep enrollment up and attract prospective freshman as well as transfers. You can read about the tuition freeze that took place in 2018 here.

However, many including President Charles Gregory, have the utmost trust in Mr. Newbold.

“Dr. Newbold has experience and strength in areas of academic programmatic innovation, diversification and delivery as well as in areas of recruitment and retention,” said President Charles Gregory.

All eyes are now geared towards the future to see what Benedictine’s newest Provost is able to do for the betterment of the University.