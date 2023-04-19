Caucasian students may not be predominant race on campus

Jonathan Shields

News Editor

Racial diversity and inclusion has always been a big part of Benedictine but many people might be surprised to learn that people who identify as Caucasian may not be the majority on campus. The Candor examined multiple sources, including the Department of Education’s numbers and found the average of Benedictine’s student population is around 40% white, 40% people of color and 20% race/ethnicity unknown.

BenU is also listed as 96th out of 1,546 colleges for diversity, according to niche.com. This means BenU is in the top 6% of all the colleges niche.com measures for racial makeup.

“The strength of Benedictine University is our diversity,” said Dr. Elaine Davies, Director of Multicultural Student Affairs at Benedictine. “As one of the most diverse universities in the nation, we are surrounded by individuals who differ from us in so many wondrous cultural, ethnic, religious, and gender (to name a few) ways.”

BenU was also ranked in the “very high tier” when scoring colleges by racial diversity, according to collegesimply.com. Some schools around Benedictine, like North Central College, were given a “low” rating. NCC’s student body is 65% white, according to the Department of Education. Collegesimply.com said this about Benedictines diversity, “The school has very high racial diversity, 55% percent of students are minorities or people of color (BIPOC).” The numbers might be slightly different, depending on which source someone uses.

According to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) report for 2022, only 38% of BenU students identified as white, compared to the 56% of students who identified as white on average at other institutions. Benedictine has a higher percentage of the Asian population, African American population, Hispanic population and unknown race population than the average college in America.

Being racially diverse is part of what makes Benedictine unique. With a number of different clubs showing the racial diversity at the school. Clubs like the Black Student Union, South Asian Student Association, Hispanic Student Association, Muslim student association, and many more.

“You can see the diversity everywhere you go,” said sophomore Jolo Aramonto. “You walk into the dining hall or a classroom and you see the diversity and it is one of the things I like about the school.”

Benedictine has also tried to educate its students about racism and racial diversity. With having distinguished people like Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II come speak to the university this year.

“We can learn so much from each other beyond the traditional academic curriculum. The ability to work alongside and communicate effectively with diverse others is a highly sought-after skill that employers and graduate schools rate consistently as necessary to be successful in today’s world,” said Davies