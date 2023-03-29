Benedictine announces new president, students discuss changes they hope to see

Jesus Cortez

Editor-in-Chief

Benedictine University announced Tuesday that Joseph Foy Ph.D. will be the new president of the university starting on July 24, 2023. Current President Charles Gregory will step down in August.

Foy currently serves as the Interim President and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Alverno College in Milwaukee Wisconsin, an all-female school, according to a university press release.

He was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees to become the 13th president of Benedictine, concluding the nationwide presidential search that started in August of last year.

Jodi Eastberg, Acting Vice President of Academic Affairs at Alverno College said,”[Foy’s] coming departure will have an impact on all of our campus community as his transparency, kindness, intellect and humaneness have led us through significant challenges since his arrival in 2020.”

Many BenU community members hope Foy can address problems on campus.

“They said they met people across the country, and the school always talks about diversity, yet they still chose a white man and most of the faculty is already white,” said Ezme Velazquez, a junior at BenU. “I would like to see them promote more diversity and be more inclusive with everyone’s cultures.”

Foy has promoted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs at Alverno and has stated his intentions to focus on diversity and inclusion at BenU.

“As the next president of Benedictine University, it will be my [Foy] responsibility to help build upon a foundation of excellence while [at the same time] helping to meet the future of an increasingly globalized and diverse world,” according to the press release.

One of Foy’s challenges will be dealing with race relations on campus.

“We need to have someone explicitly dedicated to antiracist teachings to make our campus safe for all students and more welcoming for diverse faculty,” said Jen Griffin, a senior at BenU.

Foy then established a new Office of Equity, Diversity and Belonging to be led by Alverno’s inaugural Chief Diversity Officer, according to the statement.

“Foy helped form a shared equity leadership approach to access, belonging, equity, inclusion and diversity, and with three co-directors that he appointed, created a plan to make Alverno a more culturally inclusive community,” according to the statement.”

Other concerns students had were focused on the Catholic identity of BenU.

“I would like to see him uphold our Catholic values,” said Sean Hancock, an English major at BenU. “It’s important that we remember our roots and keep true to the Catholic name we hold.”

The announcement by Benedictine stated that Foy had “pledged to remain faithful to Benedictine’s vision to be a thought leader in Catholic higher education.”

“I believe that my approach to leadership and experiences within Catholic higher education — as a student, an educator, and as a leader — have prepared me well to be the type of president who can help advance Benedictine’s vibrant community,” said Foy.

Here is Foy’s career path in university leadership:

2010-2011: Chair of the Department of Political Science for the University of Wisconsin Colleges

2012-2014: Associate Campus Dean and Associate Professor of Political Science for the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha.

2014-2018: Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Wisconsin Colleges.

2018-2020: Dean of the Faculty at Marian University in Wisconsin (Private Catholic).

2020-2023: Interim President and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Alverno College (Private Catholic).

“We are sad to see him leave Alverno but cheer him on in his next adventure. Benedictine University is an exceptional community to welcome Joe’s vision and compassionate leadership,” said Eastberg.