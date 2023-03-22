Information about Grad Fair 2023

Kristen Cerney

News Writer

Benedictine will be hosting its Grad Fair for upcoming graduates tomorrow from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. in the Goodwin lobby. The Grad Fair is where students can pick up their regalia, get LinkedIn Headshots and pick up their ceremony tickets.

If a student has missed the deadline to order their regalia, they will be able to purchase their regalia at the fair for $25 or they can also be purchased online and delivered to the student’s home with a delivery fee.

At the grad fair, students will be given the opportunity to learn about becoming a Benedictine Alumni. “Our Alumni Relations Director, Michelle Rollins, will be on hand to welcome our newest alumni and explain to them the benefits of being an alumnus of Benedictine University,” said Deborah Cagle, the Director of University Development Events.

The registrar will be there to make sure that each student’s name is spelled correctly and that their address is correct for their diploma. Benedictine’s graduate admissions representative will also be there to help any student interested in pursuing a graduate degree.

“Career and Personal Development is on hand to talk to students about their services – including resume review, developing key career readiness skills and facilitating connections with employers and alumni,” said Cagle.

University Events will be in attendance to answer any questions related to commencement, and will also be there to get students to complete the Commencement Event form if not done already. Students will be given the opportunity to support the Benedictine University Mission Fund in support of the Class of 2023 Class Gift and meet representatives from Campus Ministry.

Class rings and diploma frames will also be available for purchase. The prices of the rings vary depending on the metal quality (10K, 14K, 18K, sterling silver). HerffJones is having a large promo to cut the cost of the rings. Additional information can be found at the HerffJones booth.

“The promo is $300 off 10K rings, $400 off 14K rings, and $500 off 18K rings,” said Cagle.

To find more details about the Fair, go to https://ben.edu/event/grad-fair-lisle-campus/