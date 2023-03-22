Dear Ernie: Easter Basket Gift Ideas

* Questions for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

I’ve had a tough year, and I want to thank my friends and significant other for being there for me and helping me navigate through all the battles that I have been facing lately. I was thinking of putting an Easter basket together for each of them, but I don’t know what to put in the baskets! What would you recommend?

Sincerely,

The Easter Enthusiast

Dear Easter Enthusiast,

I love the idea! That is a great way to say thank you to your friends and significant other, especially around this time of year. Here is what I recommend:

For your significant other:

Snacks and Candy: you can never go wrong with putting your significant other’s favorite snacks and candy into the basket!

Kites: going on a date and flying kites on a beautiful day would be a great way to enjoy spending time with each other.

Something that has to do with a hobby of theirs. Think about what they like to do for fun!

Lottery tickets

Gift cards for their favorite store or restaurant are always a great option too!

For your friends:

Bath bombs and face masks: who doesn’t love a nice self-care day?

A gift card to their favorite coffee shop: every student loves enjoying a nice coffee or tea every once in a while!

Fun games to play as a group

Snacks and candy that are Easter-related

Lottery tickets

Hope you find the recommendations helpful!

Keep on soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).