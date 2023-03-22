Benedictine Baseball Spring Break Results

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

James Keck

Sports Editor

The Benedictine baseball team traveled down to Florida for their spring break trip near Orlando, where they played 8 games in 9 days including some tough competition.

They opened the trip against UMass Boston where they won 16-6 in 8 innings. They would stay hot and beat the ranked, Rowan University, in a tough 2-0 victory.

They would finish the trip 5-3 and are now 9-5 overall before entering conference play. The Eagles finished with 8 home runs, 16 doubles, and 2 triples on the trip and scored 60 runs. The offense managed to stay hot throughout the trip while the pitching staff struggled through most of the trip giving up 53 runs with 44 of them being earned.

As the trip came down to the end, Jackson Bahn took the bump against Oswego State, where he went 7 innings after giving up 0 runs with 14 punchouts.

In the last game of the trip, the Eagles would fall to Wheaton College (Mass), but with the conference season just about to begin the focus is now on Lakeland University.

The Eagles will take on Lakeland University at home on April 1 in the conference opener at 12 and 3 P.M.

Stay up to date at benueagles.com for all updates regarding the Benedictine Baseball team.