(Photo Credit: Brown Eyed Baker)

Ben Coleman

Perspectives Editor

This week’s fun ideas consist of an easy confectionery idea. This ice cream sandwich recipe can be done from your dorm, or apartment as it is a very simple idea. We hope you enjoy some of these ideas.

Ingredients

Gather your favorite cookies. Whether they are cooked at home or from your favorite grocery store.

1 Pint of ice cream: This can be dairy or non-dairy.

Preparation Time: About 5 minutes

Step 1 – Gather all of your ingredients and place your cookies bottom-side-up on a plate.

Step 2 – Place the pint of ice cream on its side and hold it steadily. While holding it, very carefully, slice the ice cream into thick slices.

Step 3 – Place the slice of ice cream onto one of the cookies and top it with the other cookie.

Step 5 – Thoroughly enjoy your homemade ice cream sandwich.

This is an easy idea that can yield at least 4 sandwiches per pint. This is a great idea if you are having a significant other over, or one of your friends. This idea can be also a great simple idea for a birthday item to make someone.

Next week, be sure to check back with us for more great ideas of fun to have throughout the remainder of this semester! On behalf of everyone at the Candor, we hope you enjoyed this simple, but fun idea!