End of the Season for Women’s Basketball

James Keck

Sports Editor

The Women’s team season ended after a loss to Aurora University on Senior Day, and they would not compete in the conference tournament. The team finished at 9-9 in conference and 9-16 for the season after having a very tough non-conference schedule.

Jordan Carlquist would lead the Eagles in scoring for the year after averaging 8.4 points a game. This team was very young as they only graduated 2 seniors this past season.

“Our season probably wasn’t what you’d hope for when it comes to wins and losses but as far as developing the foundation for what we should look like in the future on and off the court, this season was great for that,” said Coach Wiseman.

The women’s team was able to finish off the season very strong after playing very well and although the wins did not come every time, they played very well against good conference teams.

“We were definitely playing great basketball at the end of the season, which had us feeling extremely confident for next season,” said Coach Wiseman.

With a young and talented group, the women’s team is confident moving forward. Stay up to date at benueagles.com for all information regarding women’s basketball.