End of the Season for Men’s Basketball

James Keck

Sports Editor

The men’s basketball season ended last Friday after a 98-73 loss to the number 1 seed Wisconsin Lutheran. The men’s team was full of talent but young in some parts, which led to some rough stretches.

The team ended 12-14 for the year and 9-7 in conference play after a very tough non-conference schedule including Trine University and Wheaton College. The men’s team had a couple end of season awards released this past week. Trevor Montiel was named to the second-team all-conference team which makes him a 3-time all-conference team member. Andrew Stokes won Freshman of the year and was a part of the first team all-conference team after averaging 16 points a game and shooting 57% from the field.

“We laid the foundation of how we do things as a program,” said coach Townsend. “Obviously, the season didn’t go exactly how we planned but a lot of good to take away from it for going forward.”

The team will have some big shoes to fill next season after 4 graduation seniors that saw valuable minutes all season.

“We had a lot of ups and downs this year and played in 13 games decided by 5 points or less. That will help us next year and going forward being in close games,” said Coach Townsend.