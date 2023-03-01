Benedictine’s 7th annual Teach-In event

(Photo Credit: Benedictine University)

Kristen Cerney

News Writer

Benedictine is holding its 7th Annual on-campus Teach-In event on Social Justice next Monday.

Registration is required to attend any of the presentations with regular registration ending tomorrow. Click here to register.

The event will hold two keynote presentations and many concurrent presentations in between, concluding with a movie screening at the end of the day. Benedictine values the Teach-In due to its unifying principles; an inclusive academic activity, our intellectual traditions, effort to become “engaged citizens”, and to live by our Benedictine Hallmarks, according to the Benedictine Teach-In webpage.

Dr. Gail Christopher, an award-winning social change agent, is the morning keynote speaker at 9 A.M. Dr. Christopher’s presentation is, “Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation: A Necessary Path Forward”. Students will learn about the thorough framework for addressing the legacy of racism in America.

“I hope that students will be inspired and see Dr. Christopher as a role model, someone whose example they could use to dedicate themselves to the hard work of making changes in public policies associated with the social determinants of health and health iniquities,” said Dr. Pat Somers, a psychology and sociology Professor at Benedictine.

Dr. Kim Park Nelson, a Korean adoptee, educator, and researcher, is the afternoon keynote presentation at 1:30 P.M. Dr. Nelson’s topic is “Resolving Adoptee Multiversity: Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing as a Proxy for Birth Family Search among Adopted Adults”. It will focus on what it is like to be separated from the family at one’s birth, and the conflict that may occur after adoption.

A film screening and discussion on the movie “Let the Little Light Shine” is being hosted by Kevin Shaw, an award-winning director, producer, and cinematographer, at 7 P.M. in Goodwin Hall. The movie is about an elementary school in Chicago’s fastest-growing neighborhood, which is a beacon for Black children until gentrification threatens its closure.

“I hope my students will attend every event they are able to without missing classes because the Teach-In is our premier event – and one never knows which keynote, concurrent session, or public event will be most rewarding,” said Jean-Marie Kauth, a language and literature professor at Benedictine.

Click here for the full list of events for this year’s Teach-In.