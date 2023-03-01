Benedictine will host National Student Leadership Diversity Convention

Jonathan Shields

News Editor

Benedictine will host The National Student Leadership Diversity Convention (NSLDC) on March 10 and 11. The NSLDC is a conference that helps students at colleges and universities address the critical topics of diversity and social justice issues faced on campuses today.

Students interested in attending should contact Elaine Davies at omsa@ben.edu or in Krasa 178 no later than March 2 at 4:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $75 and includes all activities associated with the two-day convention, as well as breakfast and lunch on Saturday.

“I feel by hosting this event, Benedictine University is able to showcase the strength of our own commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Elaine Davies, Director of Multicultural Student Affairs. “We have one of the most diverse campuses in the United States, therefore I feel others can benefit from the wisdom of our Benedictine values, particularly our hospitality and our strong sense of community.”

This is a unique opportunity for all students because they will have an opportunity to be in a welcoming environment where everyone can learn, grow and thrive. Hosting this event is also a big deal for Benedictine as there are only two conferences remaining anywhere in the country after the one on March 10th and 11th.

“Students will have the opportunity to learn from not only experts in the field of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as Social Justice, but they can learn from people from other institutions, as well,” said Davies. “This convention provides students with a conference experience that is close to home.”

For additional information, contact Elaine Davies at edavies@ben.edu