Benedictine Job-A-Palooza coming soon

Madeline Saunders

Staff Writer

Job-A-Palooza, hosted by The Office of Career and Personal Development at Benedictine University, will take place on March 7 from 9:30 A.M.-5 P.M. in Goodwin Lobby. The event will host a multitude of employers providing students the opportunity to engage with professionals to discuss career opportunities. Benedictine University’s current students and alumni are invited to participate in the event.

Students are allowed to partake in two of the three career crash course morning sessions from 9:30A.M.-11:00A.M. where they can learn directly from employers and career experts about important career topics. Students can sign up for these events through Career Connect.

Following the morning sessions, the Career Fair will take place from 11:00 A.M.-1:30 P.M. where students can meet with employers and discuss full-time positions as well as internships. Employers will have the opportunity to book further conversations/interviews with prospective students after the Career Fair from 2:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M.

The Office of Career and Personal Development encourages students to bring a resume as well as dress in professional attire on the day of Job-A-Palooza. The office will be hosting Resume Workshops tomorrow from 10:30A.M.-3P.M. in Goodwin 217. Students can reach out to The Office of Career and Personal Development to set up different times if those workshop dates do not work for them.

Click here for more information on Job-A-Palooza. Benedictine students can send direct questions to career@ben.edu.