Women’s Basketball Falls Just Short Again

James Keck

Sports Editor

After a close game on Wednesday at CUC after losing by 2 points, the Eagles would host Concordia Wisconsin.

The Eagles would score to make it a tied basket, but with 1 second remaining in the game Emily Hafemann from CUW scored to beat the Eagles once more by 2 points.

Jordan Carlquist would lead BenU with 19 points and Charsan McCory added 11 points herself. Emily Hafemann would have 31 points including the game-winner for the falcons.

This moves the Eagles to 7-7 overall in conference play and they will have another opportunity for a win at home on Wednesday, February 8th at 7:00 PM in the Rice Center.

Stay tuned to benueagles.com for updates, live stats, and live streaming available.