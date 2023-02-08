Eagles Get Another One

James Keck

Sports Editor



After a big time shot on Saturday, the Eagles will host the Eagles from Madison, Wisconsin,

Edgewood College, for a big conference matchup as the season comes close to an end. With

Edgewood coming into the game with a conference player of the year candidate, Benedictine

had their hands full defensively.

Benedictine never trailed in the game and shot over 60% from the field in the entire game.

Andrew Stokes would lead BenU offensively with 26 points off 13 shots.

Marvin Agwomoh would also add 14 points on 8 shots and Trevor Montiel added 13 rebounds.

Benedictine would hold the player of the year candidate Jake Shroekenthaler to 19 points and 7

rebounds after averaging over 30 and 12 in the last 2 games.

This win keeps Benedictine at 4th in the conference but knocks down Edgewood College to 8th

place. BenU will travel to Lakeland University on Saturday against an incredible offense in

another big-time matchup for the Eagles.

Stay tuned in to benueagles.com for live stats and live streaming to stay tuned in with the

Eagles!