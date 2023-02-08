Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day

Benjamin Coleman

Perspectives Editor

It’s that time of the year again and love is in the air! In this week’s article, we will give you lovers and friends great Valentine’s Day ideas to do during and after this special day.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day ideas, one of the best ways to start the night off is to first and foremost, grab dinner. This may be a given, but this is a sure way to start the night in a good mood. To continue your good mood after your much-needed dinner, you need a fun public activity to indulge in! Below are some ideas we came up with:

Whirlyball – This one is a sure way to smile and laugh with your significant other. Think of bumper cars combined with your favorite childhood game of scoop ball. Riding around on the bumper car while scooping up a whiffle ball to get it in a hoop is one of the best games that you will play in 2023. Whirlyball located in Naperville, Vernon Hills, or Chicago are cheap ways to have great fun and end the night.

Indoor Miniature Golf – Any indoor mini golf game is always a splendid time. Here in Chicagoland, there are many great places to take your significant other to play a game of minigolf. With this game taking very little skill and dexterity, you are able to focus on still having a conversation while attempting to avoid having a PAR 25.

Indoor Skydiving – Located in Naperville or Rosemont, Indoor Skydiving is a great thing to do during this special winter day! Starting with two flights for $69, this is a cheaper way to have fun for a few hours after dinner. This idea can not only create excitement for the night but can also create memories that will last. Show your significant other how much you love them by getting a photo of them while skydiving to show their goofy faces.

Escape Room – Another great idea is to go to an Escape Room in Chicagoland. This will be a great way for you and your significant other to complement each other’s skills and attributes all while looking for a way to get out of a locked room. These rooms typically last for an hour and have a prize at the end for anyone who can get out. In case you get tired of searching or scared, you can always opt out of the game to exit early for a different activity.

Indoor Go-Karting – Show off your competitive nature with your significant other by going to an indoor go-karting session. Doing this will be a sure way to show your significant other that you have what it takes to be a Nascar driver after your Benedictine career is completed. Ranging from $65 for two arrive and drive races, you are able to show your competitive spirit to end the night all while having a great time doing it.

Go to the place you first met – A sure way to tug your significant others love strings is to take them back to the place you first met them. By doing this, it shows them that you remembered that first moment with them, but also that you genuinely care for their relationship. Focusing on the little details from the first moment of the first meeting are sure ways to show them how much you really care.

Starbucks Reserve in Chicago – For a relaxing time after dinner, spend some more time sitting down with your significant other at the Starbucks Reserve in Downtown Chicago and enjoy not just the great architect, but the great coffee as well. This also works for local Starbucks as well!

A few more ideas that the Candor came up with consisted of attending a Salsa dance class, going to an arcade, and or even studying fine art at a museum of your choice. With most of these ideas being centered around Valentine’s Day, don’t forget, they can also be used for Birthdays, or any other fun get together as well!

From everyone at the Candor, we hope you all have a loving Valentine’s season ahead.