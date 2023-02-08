Club Opportunities at BenU

Jonathan Shields

News Editor

Benedictine offers a number of clubs and leadership opportunities. Benedictine has 22 clubs that include: Occupational Therapy/Physical Therapy Club (OT/PT), Criminal justice club, computer science club, investment club and many others.

Benedictine gives you the opportunity to start your own; it takes 10 people, a staff advisor and the proposal form you can find with the link given at the bottom of the page. Benedictine also offers a number of service clubs that includes Doctors without Borders, American Red Cross, and many others.

There are also a number of intramural sports, musical opportunities, and leadership opportunities. For more information on all of these clubs click the link given or go to Ben.edu/clubs. Many clubs and leadership are eager for new students to join. So if you think you can make a difference in your field or if you just want to help make a difference in the Benedictine community, sign up https://ben.edu/student-life/student-activities/clubs-and-organizations/