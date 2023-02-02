Dear Ernie: Self Valentine’s Day

* Questions for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

With Valentine’s Day coming up, a lot of people take their significant other out for dinner and share a special night together. I do not have a significant other and don’t want to spend the day feeling lonely. What are some recommendations that you have as things to do to show yourself some love on Valentine’s Day?

Sincerely,

The Lone Cupid

Dear Lone Cupid,

Self-Love is an amazing thing to practice and allows you to reach a new level of happiness and really reflects on the great amount of independence you have. We tend to look outside of ourselves for love and stability, but in reality, the love that we are looking for can only come from within. Here are some great things to do to celebrate your self-love this Valentine’s Day:

Visit your favorite coffee shop: if you have a favorite coffee shop in the area, treat yourself to an extra special coffee! You deserve it

Go out to brunch with your friends: who doesn’t love to brunch? Treat yourself with things that you would usually resist.

Read a good book: open up a book and start reading just to keep your mind off of things.

Get a manicure: manicures are a great way to unwind and you feel good about yourself and make you feel more confident!

Hit the gym! This is another way to boost self-confidence and it’s good for you!

Journal your thoughts: journaling is an excellent feeling and can help you to practice mindfulness.

Do a face mask: once you put on the face mask and keep it on until the directed time, you will notice a difference in how your skin looks!

Enjoy a movie you have been interested in seeing!

Go to the Benedictine Men’s basketball game: 7 pm vs the Illinois Institute of Technology, at home

Play video games with your friends!

Happy Valentine’s Day and keep on soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).