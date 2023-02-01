Kashara Allen Breaks School Track Record

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics, Kashara is the first one (left to right))

James Keck

Sports Editor

This past weekend, Benedictine Track and Field traveled to Olivet Nazarene University. Sophomore thrower from Phoenix, Arizona, Kashara Allen set the women’s school record with a throw of 13.01 meters.

The previous record that was held was 12.87, but Kashara is not done as she plans to go even further.

“Breaking the record felt good. It took me all last season to try and I finally achieved it early this season,” said Allen. “My goal moving forward is to extend at least 1 more meter by the end of the season.”

Her throw puts her in the right spot moving forward this season, with the goal remaining to compete in the indoor national championships in Birmingham, Alabama in March.

“If I can add a meter to my throw by the end of the season, I will feel confident to make my way back to nationals again,” said Allen.

Benedictine will travel to the city of Chicago this Saturday, February 4th, to compete at the Windy City Rumble. Be sure to keep your eyes on benueagles.com for more updates.