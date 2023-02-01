American Heart Month and Tips for a Healthy Heart

Wafaa Jumaa Zabadneh

Wellness Writer

February is American Heart Month. Taking care of your health is the best way to ensure a healthy lifestyle. One of the main organs in our bodies is the heart, which is what provides the rest of the organs in the body with oxygen and nutrients, and in order to assure that we live a long healthy life we must be aware of what we’re putting in our bodies. Eating balanced and healthy meals is one of the things at the top of the list of how to keep our bodies in the healthiest state possible.

There are many things we can do to keep our hearts as healthy as possible. Here are a few things that you can do today to take care of your heart.

Balanced Meals: The first tip is to consume healthy and balanced meals. This includes eating enough fruits and vegetables every day and decreasing the number of red meats. Physical Activity: This plays a huge factor in the health of the heart as it is important to be as active as possible. This can include both strength and aerobic exercises. It is recommended that an average American exercise for 30 minutes five times per day. Sleep: Sleeping around 7 hours every night helps reduce stress and mental focus. The body isn’t meant to properly function with a small amount of sleep. No Smoking: Smoking can lead to many chronic disorders and is a major cause of cardiovascular disease.