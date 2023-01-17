Dealing with Stress at the Start of a New Semester

Ben Coleman

Perspective Editor

Welcome back to school, Eagles!

The winter break at college is a great time to complete some of the hobbies that you missed out on over the fall semester, and or to relieve some of the stress from finals week. This week at Benedictine, we start the 2023 spring semester which can be an overwhelming feeling. Here at the Candor, we wanted to give you some support in case you find yourself becoming overwhelmed this week.

Whether you are a freshman or senior at Benedictine, it can be stressful to have a new schedule and find out how you will fit everything into your daily life. I have been in that boat before, so here are some of the things that helped me relieve some stress at the start of the semester that could potentially help you.

Talking to people: Speaking to close peers or family members about things is the key ingredient to relieving stress in a positive and therapeutic way. If you find yourself uncomfortable talking to a family member or friend, the Benedictine Counseling Center located in room 116 of the Krasa Student Center can be a helpful way of helping students with anything that they may struggle with.

Listening to music: It has been shown that listening to your favorite music for around 45 minutes has been a great way to relieve stress. This can be especially beneficial when the music is at a frequency of 8 – 14 hertz as it allows alpha brainwaves to synchronize, thus creating a reduction in stress hormones.

Exercising: Something that has helped me is either going for a nice 30-minute walk outside or going to the gym. Going for a 30-minute walk doesn’t just reduce heart disease by 19 percent, it also reduces your cortisol hormone which is the main hormone that increases stress and appetite. Plus, you get to go outside and breathe some fresh air.

Healthy eating: Eating a healthy balanced breakfast, lunch and dinner with tea can also help create a comforting feeling to the body. Eating something healthy or comforting relaxes you and has been shown to lessen the impact of cortisol, better known as stress hormones.

These are some things that have helped me in the past and could potentially help you as well. As we get back into the swing of things here at Benedictine, don’t be afraid to ask for help or talk with someone you may or may not know. These are the times when great relationships are built, and connections are created. At the Candor, we want to wish you all a happy, healthy, and safe semester ahead!

If you find yourself struggling, the Benedictine Counseling Center, located in room 116 of the Krasa Student Center is available free of charge and 100% confidential.

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).