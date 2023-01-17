Benedictine Men’s and Women’s Basketball Recap

James Keck

Sports Editor

Winter break for the Eagles is one of the busiest and craziest times of the season. With nothing to do but play basketball on campus, it is a great time for the teams to focus on each other and the schedule ahead.

The women’s basketball team played a total of six games over the break where they went 1-5 after losing several close games to Aurora and St. Norbert. On Saturday, the Eagles traveled to Milwaukee to take on Milwaukee School of Engineering where they won with a final score of 59-53.

Brilan McCory would lead the team with 16 points followed by Sierra Skack with 11 and Charsan McCory with 10 points.

The women’s team will take on Rockford University at home on January 18th at 7PM.

For the men’s team, over break, Jordan Townsend officially became the Men’s Basketball Coach after his interim tag was taken off by the university as well as Head Assistant TJ Lake.

Over the break, the men’s team would also play a total of six games and went 3-3 in those games. They lost in two very close games to North Park and Aurora University, but the Eagles were able to get three conference wins with two of them being on the road.

After a tough loss at Aurora during the week, the Eagles would travel up to Milwaukee as well, and get a good win after being down most of the game. The Eagles would get hot in the second half and win by a score of 69-57.

Andrew Stokes and Jeff Kratz led the Eagles in points with 15 after Kratz went 3-5 from the three and 5-7 from the field. Cullen Cosme would get another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles will hit the road Tuesday, January 17th for a tough road matchup against the Scarlett Hawks of IIT. With 9 games remaining for the Eagles, a conference championship is still in reach.