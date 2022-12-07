Women’s Basketball Starts Conference Strong

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

James Keck

Sports Editor

Benedictine’s Womens Basketball team had a rough start to the season as they began the season with a tough non-conference schedule. As the team entered the conference schedule, just like anything else it is important to start strong in conference play.

The Eagles would start with two road games at Dominican and Marian University.

The Eagles played Dominican Tuesday, December 30th, and they would leave Dominican with a 68-53 win over the Stars. Brilan McCory would lead the Eagles in the conference opener with 17 points and 6 steals.

“Something that got our team going this past week was looking for our first win this season and it also being the start of conference play,” said Senior Sara Smith.

The Eagles would get back on the road Saturday, December 3rd, and make the long trip to Marian University to take on the Sabres where they would get their second in a row with a final score of 76-55. Sierra Shack would lead the Eagles in points with 14, but Brilan McCory was able to have a big game again with 11 points, 5 steals, and 5 rebounds to go along with it.

Smith would add, “Moving forward we are focusing on our team and staying consistent with the things we do well and trying to improve game to game.”

The Eagles will take on Wisconsin Lutheran Wednesday, December 7th at 7pm in the Dan and Ada Rice Center. Come out to support the Benedictine Women’s Basketball team as they strive to remain undefeated in conference play.