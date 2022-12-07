The US men’s national team run ends at the World Cup

(Photo Credit: NBC News)

James Keck

Sports Editor

The US team’s run in the World Cup would end on Saturday, December 3rd, after their 3-1 loss to the talented Netherland team.

The US beat Iran in their final game of group stage B to get the second seed coming out of the group and was stuck playing a strong Netherland team who has many star players from around the world including Virgil van Dijk the star defender on Liverpool.

This is the third time in a row that the US has lost in the world cup at the stage of 16.

The Netherlands team would start strong by scoring in the 10th minute of the match, and then again in stoppage time of the first half. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind would score for the Netherlands in the first half leaving the US down 2-0 with 45 minutes plus stoppage time remaining.

Haji Wright who plays in the Turkish League for Antalyaspor would score for the US in the 79th minute, but the defenseman from Inter Milan, Denzel Dumfries, would score in the 81st minute to put it at a 2-goal deficit with little time remaining.

The US would lead the match in shots, shots on goal, and corners but was not able to finish some good opportunities while the Netherland National Team was able to finish and advance.

The stage is set for the quarterfinals and the Netherlands team will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina trying to advance to the Semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.