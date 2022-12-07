Men’s Basketball Captures First Home Victory

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

James Keck

Sports Editor

Benedictine entered their first home conference game of the year with a record of 3-5 and 1-1 in conference play. After a heartbreaking loss to Marian University last Saturday, the Eagles were back in action on Tuesday to take on Wisconsin Lutheran in a big conference matchup for both teams where the Eagles won 84-83.

It was a fight for both teams as both led by a good margin at one point in the game, but both teams never quit as there were 12 lead changes and 9 instances of the game being tied.

With 1.8 seconds left on the clock, Simeon Strauss went to the line for WLC down one shooting two free throws. He would make both ending his night with 31 points after going 9-12 from the field.

The Eagles trailed by one with 1.8 seconds on the clock, when Trevor Montiel took the ball out of bounds and threw a deep pass to Andrew Stokes. Stokes caught the ball on the baseline, took one dribble to shoot and got fouled on his shot with 0.3 seconds left on the clock.

Stokes would make both free throws to end the game and secure the impressive win for the Eagles. This is the first win for the Eagles at home of the year and Coach Jordan Townsend’s first home victory as well.

The Eagles were led by many as it was a team effort as Marvin Agwomoh had 21 points with 9 rebounds, Trevor Montiel with 18 points and 8 rebounds, and Jeff Kratz with 12 points after going 4-10 from the arc.

The Eagles move back to 2-1 on conference play and 4-5 overall with their sights now on Milwaukee School of Engineering this Saturday at 2pm in the Dan and Ada Rice Center. Come out to support the Eagles on another conference victory.