Dear Ernie: Ways To Unwind at the End of the Semester

* Questions for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

I tend to get very overwhelmed at the end of the semester and find myself constantly stressing about every little thing. What do you think are some effective ways to unwind and relax?

Sincerely,

The Stressed-out Student

Dear Stressed-out student,

It is very common to feel extreme amounts of stress during this time! These are some of the most effective things that I do to help relieve my stress that may also be helpful for you:

Exercise: Whether you love to do it or hate it, exercise has been proven to make your body produce endorphins that create these positive feelings in your brain and help reduce stress, improve your sleep function, and increase your overall mood

Meditate: Stress usually starts to materialize when you start to anticipate something that hasn’t happened yet. Meditation can help relieve those anxieties by helping you ground yourself

Journaling: Journaling can be a very healing activity for anyone who is going through a time of heightened stress or anxiety. It’s important to keep in mind that you don’t get hung up on the quality of your writing when you are journaling, it’s the process of writing your stressors down that helps relieve tension

Essential oil diffuser: there are so many affordable essential oils out there to choose from that are perfect for relaxing. Anything from eucalyptus and orange to lavender will help your day go from chaotic to calm

Fuzzy socks: who doesn’t feel calm when wearing fuzzy socks?

Good luck during finals week, you will do great!

Keep on soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).