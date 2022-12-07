Career Connect at Benedictine University

(Photo Credit: Forbes)

Madeline Saunders

Staff Writer

Students at Benedictine University are able to explore jobs and internships with Career Connect, a job portal that gives students access to internships and job postings. This asset for Benedictine students allows them to post their resumes for employers to view and the opportunity for job and internship exploration search.

“We encourage students to utilize Career Connect, our online job portal, which gives them access to top-tier employers and to 8 million jobs and internships postings,” says Melissa Mouhelis, Associate Director for the Office of Career and Personal Development. “Our motto is ‘Promoting a lifetime of career success’ which we believe begins with students visiting our office and working 1:1 with a career staff member to develop a strategy for success”

The Office of Career and Personal Development works with students to help them prepare for their future careers and offer useful advice and guidance about anything career related. Career advisors accommodate students’ individual career-related questions and concerns. Students can use the Career Connect system anytime and discuss related questions about it with Career Center staff.

Career Connect contains useful resources for students with guides about the development of a resume or cover letter to the creation of a LinkedIn profile. Students are also able to register for upcoming career events on the system.

Alumni of Benedictine University are also able to access the Career Connect system. Students and alumni can access the Career Connect system at https://ben.edu/student-life/career-and-personal-development/students-and-alumni/ and inquiries regarding career exploration can be directed toward career@ben.edu.